JBL's PartyBox 310 lets you rock the house at a bargain price after generous $170 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we reported, the capable JBL Tune 770NC headphones are currently a sub-$80 bargain on Amazon. However, if you're searching for a Bluetooth speaker for your next gathering, another JBL product will catch your attention.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet 33% price cut on JBL's PartyBox 310 speaker, letting you snatch one for just under $350 and saving you $170. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this bad boy, it's just $0.95 short of it. So, you now have the chance to score this device with built-in wheels at its second best price if you hurry and take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.
As a proper party speaker, the PartyBox 310 is huge, so it's not a speaker you can take with you everywhere. That said, in addition to its wheels, it comes with a built-in handle for easier movement.
Thanks to its huge size, this big fella packs enough power to rock any gathering. It also features a dynamic light show that syncs to the beat for an even more immersive experience. And with dedicated guitar and mic inputs, it's perfect for a karaoke night.
Overall, the JBL PartyBox 310 is great value for money, offering loud sound, a fancy light show, and awesome battery life for just under $350. So, act fast and score one for much less than usual today!
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet 33% price cut on JBL's PartyBox 310 speaker, letting you snatch one for just under $350 and saving you $170. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this bad boy, it's just $0.95 short of it. So, you now have the chance to score this device with built-in wheels at its second best price if you hurry and take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.
As a proper party speaker, the PartyBox 310 is huge, so it's not a speaker you can take with you everywhere. That said, in addition to its wheels, it comes with a built-in handle for easier movement.
Thanks to its huge size, this big fella packs enough power to rock any gathering. It also features a dynamic light show that syncs to the beat for an even more immersive experience. And with dedicated guitar and mic inputs, it's perfect for a karaoke night.
Another great feature is its IPX4 rating, meaning it can handle water splashes from any direction. Plus, with up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, this speaker can keep the party going all night long!
Overall, the JBL PartyBox 310 is great value for money, offering loud sound, a fancy light show, and awesome battery life for just under $350. So, act fast and score one for much less than usual today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: