JBL's PartyBox 310 lets you rock the house at a bargain price after generous $170 discount

JBL Partybox 310: Now $170 OFF on Amazon! The loud JBL Partybox 310 is available for $170 off on Amazon. This allows you to snag one for just under $350. The speaker delivers great sound, making it perfect for big gatherings. What's more, it comes with wheels for easier transportation, and you can even hook up a microphone for a karaoke night. Act fast and save! $170 off (33%) Buy at Amazon



As a proper party speaker, the PartyBox 310 is huge, so it's not a speaker you can take with you everywhere. That said, in addition to its wheels, it comes with a built-in handle for easier movement.



Thanks to its huge size, this big fella packs enough power to rock any gathering. It also features a dynamic light show that syncs to the beat for an even more immersive experience. And with dedicated guitar and mic inputs, it's perfect for a karaoke night.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



Overall, the JBL PartyBox 310 is great value for money, offering loud sound, a fancy light show, and awesome battery life for just under $350. So, act fast and score one for much less than usual today! As a proper party speaker, the PartyBox 310 is huge, so it's not a speaker you can take with you everywhere. That said, in addition to its wheels, it comes with a built-in handle for easier movement.Thanks to its huge size, this big fella packs enough power to rock any gathering. It also features a dynamic light show that syncs to the beat for an even more immersive experience. And with dedicated guitar and mic inputs, it's perfect for a karaoke night.Another great feature is its IPX4 rating, meaning it can handle water splashes from any direction. Plus, with up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, this speaker can keep the party going all night long!Overall, the JBL PartyBox 310 is great value for money, offering loud sound, a fancy light show, and awesome battery life for just under $350. So, act fast and score one for much less than usual today!

As we reported, the capable JBL Tune 770NC headphones are currently a sub-$80 bargain on Amazon. However, if you're searching for a Bluetooth speaker for your next gathering, another JBL product will catch your attention.A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet 33% price cut on JBL's PartyBox 310 speaker, letting you snatch one for just under $350 and saving you $170. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this bad boy, it's just $0.95 short of it. So, you now have the chance to score this device with built-in wheels at its second best price if you hurry and take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.