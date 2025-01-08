Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
JBL's PartyBox 310 lets you rock the house at a bargain price after generous $170 discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two people walk down an alley, one carrying an acoustic guitar on their back and the other pulling a PartyBox 310 speaker on wheels.
As we reported, the capable JBL Tune 770NC headphones are currently a sub-$80 bargain on Amazon. However, if you're searching for a Bluetooth speaker for your next gathering, another JBL product will catch your attention.

A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet 33% price cut on JBL's PartyBox 310 speaker, letting you snatch one for just under $350 and saving you $170. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this bad boy, it's just $0.95 short of it. So, you now have the chance to score this device with built-in wheels at its second best price if you hurry and take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.

JBL Partybox 310: Now $170 OFF on Amazon!

The loud JBL Partybox 310 is available for $170 off on Amazon. This allows you to snag one for just under $350. The speaker delivers great sound, making it perfect for big gatherings. What's more, it comes with wheels for easier transportation, and you can even hook up a microphone for a karaoke night. Act fast and save!
$170 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


As a proper party speaker, the PartyBox 310 is huge, so it's not a speaker you can take with you everywhere. That said, in addition to its wheels, it comes with a built-in handle for easier movement.

Thanks to its huge size, this big fella packs enough power to rock any gathering. It also features a dynamic light show that syncs to the beat for an even more immersive experience. And with dedicated guitar and mic inputs, it's perfect for a karaoke night.

Another great feature is its IPX4 rating, meaning it can handle water splashes from any direction. Plus, with up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, this speaker can keep the party going all night long!

Overall, the JBL PartyBox 310 is great value for money, offering loud sound, a fancy light show, and awesome battery life for just under $350. So, act fast and score one for much less than usual today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

