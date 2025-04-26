At 35% off, the JBL Live Beam 3 with a smart case drop to their best price ever

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

JBL Live Beam 3 on a white background.
Eyeing a pair of wireless earbuds with a smart case? The JBL Live Beam 3 might prove just right for you. These fellas can normally set you back nearly $200, but you can now get them for 35% off their original price at Amazon, which lands them at about $130.

The JBL Live Beam are 35% off at Amazon

$70 off (35%)
Amazon's latest promo brings the JBL Live Beam 3 down to their best price ever! The earbuds feature a smart wireless charging case and have quality ANC capabilities. Get yours and save 35% at Amazon!
Buy at Amazon

Although these earbuds have been on sale at other times, they've never been that affordable (at least not to our knowledge.) We checked if Amazon's largest competitors match this sale, and guess what? Neither Best Buy nor Walmart has an ongoing promo, so you should definitely check out the e-commerce giant while its limited-time deal is still live!

But what's so good about these fancy AirPods Pro 2 rivals to deserve your investment? For starters, they have a smart charging case with a color touchscreen. It lets you see battery levels, control your playback, EQ settings, ANC modes, and more. On top of that, the case supports wireless charging, which is super handy.

But it's not just that! The Live Beam 3 cancel out unwanted noises pretty well with their noise cancelling capabilities. While not a winner in this category, the earbuds still handle the ANC front perfectly fine and should suit most users.

As for sound quality, the JBL earbuds give you deep bass out of the gate, which makes electronic music and R&B tracks truly pop. The mids are slightly underemphasized, making the low end feel even more prominent. That's to say, the in-ear headphones provide a consumer-pleasing sound most users should appreciate. Moreover, you get multiple EQ settings if you want a more neutral audio profile.

Battery life is equally impressive. The JBL earbuds can give you up to 48 hours of total playback with the charging case or 12 hours from the earbuds (ANC off). But that's not all --- you can charge them for just 10 minutes with a USB-C cable to get up to four hours of playtime.

Overall, the Live Beam 3 are a pair of well-rounded earbuds most users should be happy to have. They're not the cheapest option on the market, but now that they're at their lowest price, these puppies are a top pick. Get yours at Amazon and save 35%.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless