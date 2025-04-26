At 35% off, the JBL Live Beam 3 with a smart case drop to their best price ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Eyeing a pair of wireless earbuds with a smart case? The JBL Live Beam 3 might prove just right for you. These fellas can normally set you back nearly $200, but you can now get them for 35% off their original price at Amazon, which lands them at about $130.
Although these earbuds have been on sale at other times, they've never been that affordable (at least not to our knowledge.) We checked if Amazon's largest competitors match this sale, and guess what? Neither Best Buy nor Walmart has an ongoing promo, so you should definitely check out the e-commerce giant while its limited-time deal is still live!
But it's not just that! The Live Beam 3 cancel out unwanted noises pretty well with their noise cancelling capabilities. While not a winner in this category, the earbuds still handle the ANC front perfectly fine and should suit most users.
Battery life is equally impressive. The JBL earbuds can give you up to 48 hours of total playback with the charging case or 12 hours from the earbuds (ANC off). But that's not all --- you can charge them for just 10 minutes with a USB-C cable to get up to four hours of playtime.
Overall, the Live Beam 3 are a pair of well-rounded earbuds most users should be happy to have. They're not the cheapest option on the market, but now that they're at their lowest price, these puppies are a top pick. Get yours at Amazon and save 35%.
But what's so good about these fancy AirPods Pro 2 rivals to deserve your investment? For starters, they have a smart charging case with a color touchscreen. It lets you see battery levels, control your playback, EQ settings, ANC modes, and more. On top of that, the case supports wireless charging, which is super handy.
As for sound quality, the JBL earbuds give you deep bass out of the gate, which makes electronic music and R&B tracks truly pop. The mids are slightly underemphasized, making the low end feel even more prominent. That's to say, the in-ear headphones provide a consumer-pleasing sound most users should appreciate. Moreover, you get multiple EQ settings if you want a more neutral audio profile.
