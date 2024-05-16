Amazon deal lands the impressive JBL Live 770NC under the $150 mark for a limited time
Want flagship-grade wireless headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 but can’t afford to spend that much money? JBL comes to the rescue with its contemporary Live 770NC. These have recently arrived in the US and, surprise, surprise — are now available at 25% off in select colors on Amazon.
The model hasn’t seen such low prices before, at least as far as we know. Then again, Amazon’s deal may not remain live long, as it’s branded as a limited-time promo. With that in mind, you can find the Live 770NC at $50 off at Best Buy. Walmart also holds the same discount. Whichever merchant you pick, know that these cans pack many high-class features and are undoubtedly much more affordable right now.
With proprietary spatial audio, long battery life, and Bluetooth Multipoint, these bad boys are a great choice for casual listeners. They’re equipped with 40mm drivers to deliver the JBL Signature Sound, giving you a good amount of bass and balanced highs. However, the mid-frequencies may feel somewhat lost in the mix. Then again, for their price, they should provide more than satisfactory audio that most users should enjoy.
Like most high-end wireless headphones on the market, this headset cuts no corners on the ANC front. That’s right — unlike the latest Beats Solo 4 model, the JBL option features active noise cancellation with Smart Ambient. It allows you to immerse yourself in music or stay in tune with your surroundings.
With the latest Bluetooth technology and LE audio support (available after an update), auto play and pause, these headphones indeed pack the whole shebang. And their battery life is just as impressive.
As per JBL, you can get up to 65 hours of listening time without ANC or 50 hours with the special feature enabled. You even get head-turning fast-charging technology! Just five minutes of charging gives you up to four hours of uninterrupted music. For comparison, the much more expensive XM5 give you up to three hours of playtime from a three-minute charging session.
