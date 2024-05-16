Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon deal lands the impressive JBL Live 770NC under the $150 mark for a limited time

By
0comments
Amazon deal lands the impressive JBL Live 770NC under the $150 mark for a limited time
Want flagship-grade wireless headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 but can’t afford to spend that much money? JBL comes to the rescue with its contemporary Live 770NC. These have recently arrived in the US and, surprise, surprise — are now available at 25% off in select colors on Amazon.
 

Save 25% on the JBL Live 770NC at Amazon

The JBL Live 770NC await your attention at Amazon. The headphones have been available at the merchant for just about two months, and they now retail at an incredible 25% discount. These cans feature Bluetooth 5.3 support with LE audio, Spatial Sound, quality ANC with Smart Ambient, and long battery life. You can get up to 50 hours of uninterrupted listening time with ANC on or up to 65 hours with no special features. You even get impressive fast-charging capabilities. Get yours today for less than $150!
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

The model hasn’t seen such low prices before, at least as far as we know. Then again, Amazon’s deal may not remain live long, as it’s branded as a limited-time promo. With that in mind, you can find the Live 770NC at $50 off at Best Buy. Walmart also holds the same discount. Whichever merchant you pick, know that these cans pack many high-class features and are undoubtedly much more affordable right now.

With proprietary spatial audio, long battery life, and Bluetooth Multipoint, these bad boys are a great choice for casual listeners. They’re equipped with 40mm drivers to deliver the JBL Signature Sound, giving you a good amount of bass and balanced highs. However, the mid-frequencies may feel somewhat lost in the mix. Then again, for their price, they should provide more than satisfactory audio that most users should enjoy.

Like most high-end wireless headphones on the market, this headset cuts no corners on the ANC front. That’s right — unlike the latest Beats Solo 4 model, the JBL option features active noise cancellation with Smart Ambient. It allows you to immerse yourself in music or stay in tune with your surroundings.

With the latest Bluetooth technology and LE audio support (available after an update), auto play and pause, these headphones indeed pack the whole shebang. And their battery life is just as impressive.

As per JBL, you can get up to 65 hours of listening time without ANC or 50 hours with the special feature enabled. You even get head-turning fast-charging technology! Just five minutes of charging gives you up to four hours of uninterrupted music. For comparison, the much more expensive XM5 give you up to three hours of playtime from a three-minute charging session.

And now you know why these high-class headphones should be on your radar. Especially now that they’re 25% off on Amazon (and other places.) Once again, bear in mind that the seller’s deal will only remain live for a short while.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

