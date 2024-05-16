Amazon deal lands the impressive JBL Live 770NC under the $150 mark for a limited time

Save 25% on the JBL Live 770NC at Amazon

The JBL Live 770NC await your attention at Amazon. The headphones have been available at the merchant for just about two months, and they now retail at an incredible 25% discount. These cans feature Bluetooth 5.3 support with LE audio, Spatial Sound, quality ANC with Smart Ambient, and long battery life. You can get up to 50 hours of uninterrupted listening time with ANC on or up to 65 hours with no special features. You even get impressive fast-charging capabilities. Get yours today for less than $150!