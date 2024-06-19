The reliable JBL Live 660NC are now half off through this stunning Amazon deal

Save $101 on the JBL Live 660NC in Black

With fantastic ANC, bass-heavy sound, comfortable fit, and plenty of battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are some of the best value-for-money noise canceling headphones you can now buy. Amazon has just launched an epic deal that lets you save $101 on the model in Black and $100 on the one in Blue. These cans have a battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC and an extra 10 with no special features, plus a quick 10-minute charging session gives you up to four hours of your favorite music!