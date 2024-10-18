At 40% off, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are a must-have for gym enthusiasts on a budget
Getting a great pair of workout earbuds doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. Especially if you go for Woot's current promo on the budget-friendly JBL Endurance Peak 3: they are just $59.95 now! That's right, the Amazon-owned merchant sells these puppies at their lowest price ever!
Indeed, while we've seen these wireless earbuds at discounted prices before, they've never been 40% off their MSRP. Not only that, but they don't often go on sale, either. Take today, for example. We checked Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy and didn't find discounts on the same JBL buds. The cherry on top is that Woot sells these bad boys with a one-year manufacturer's warranty!
The Endurance Peak 3 may not have ANC, but they offer great passive isolation, meaning you should hear less of that annoying traffic on your evening runs. If you wish to stay in tune with your environment, you can always turn on Ambient Aware.
Since these are designed primarily for gym enthusiasts, they naturally feature high water and dust resistance levels. In fact, they have an IP68 rating! And what about their total playtime? It's quite impressive, actually. You can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 10 hours per single charge. The charging case gives you an additional 40 hours of maximum extra juice.
As you can see, that's not half bad for something you can now buy for just $59.95. If you think the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are right for you, now's the time to get a pair for 40% off.
If Amazon is your retailer of choice (and you don't need workout earbuds), you may also want to check out the JBL Tune Buds. These feature active noise cancellation (unlike the Endurance Peak 3) and are 50% off for a limited time! In other words, you can get the $100 earbuds for about $50, a real steal.
Wondering how they sound? Pretty well for earbuds with a $99.99 MSRP. These fellas sound like most other budget earbuds for working out, emphasizing bass to give you that extra motivation at the gym. You may also notice a slight dip in the higher spectrum, but that shouldn't significantly hamper your listening experience. And if it does, you can EQ their audio to your taste.
