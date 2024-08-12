Elevate your workouts with the JBL Endurance Peak 3, now 20% off on Amazon

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Are you looking for your next workout earbuds? You might not have to spend too much money, especially if you pick the JBL Endurance Peak 3. These budget wireless earbuds are usually available for just under $100, but you can now grab a pair for $20 off at Amazon.

Grab the JBL Endurance Peak 3 and save 20% at Amazon

The Endurance Peak 3 get a rare 20% discount at Amazon. While this isn't their best price at the merchant, we haven't seen this markdown in months. So, if you need decent workout earbuds at bargain prices, definitely take advantage of this deal.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

You can't often score $20 off these puppies, too. To our knowledge, they were last available at that discount back in April! What's more, they haven't gotten more substantial price cuts this year, and their biggest discount so far happened during last year's Black Friday. In other words, Amazon is giving you a pretty rare opportunity to grab the Endurance Peak 3 for just under $80.

These budget earbuds certainly can't match options like the AirPods Pro 2. However, they're pretty remarkable in their price bracket, offering all the essentials you could want from a pair of workout earbuds.

For starters, they fit nicely, and their ear hooks lock them securely, ensuring they won't fall during gym activities. Plus, they have an IP68 water and dust-resistant rating! Given that there aren't many options with such high resistance, these are easily among the best workout earbuds.

The JBL earbuds lack ANC, but they offer good passive noise isolation, allowing you to reduce some environmental noise. Still, if you want noise cancellation, you should consider getting one of the best wireless earbuds instead.

What about their sound quality? You get enhanced bass out of the box, balanced mids, and mostly clear highs. And if you don't enjoy thumping bass, you can always use the EQ in the app to tweak the overpowering low-frequencies in your tunes.

The Endurance Peak 3 also offer up to 10 hours of battery life, with an extra 40 hours from the charging case. That's a pretty impressive result, considering their ~$100 MSRP.

So, should you get them? Well, that's up to you. However, they do tick off a lot of boxes, making them a worthwhile choice at their current Amazon price. Grab yours and save while the deal is still here.
