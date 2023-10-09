Amazon clips a whopping 44 percent off the JBL Clip 4's price for everybody





It all depends on exactly what you consider to be an ultra-affordable speaker these days and how much you're willing to spend on a compact, durable, and totally "dumb" device for yourself or a loved one this holiday season.

JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with JBL Pro Sound Technology, 5W Output Power, Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 Support, Integrated Carabiner, Multiple Color Options $35 off (44%) $44 99 $79 95 Buy at Amazon





Just like its slightly smaller and cheaper brother, the Clip 4 lacks Google Assistant or Alexa "smarts", which means that you'll need to manually play your music on this thing using an iPhone or Android handset (or another gadget with Bluetooth).





If you think that's inconvenient, you should probably remember that all of the Google Nests and Amazon Echoes out there are confined to a closed space due to their reliance on a power outlet. The JBL Clip 4, on the other hand, has its very own built-in battery, and compared to the rather modest Go 3, it can keep your tunes going out in the park or at your local swimming pool for a solid 10 hours between charges.





That's primarily why this model is normally significantly costlier than the JBL Go 3, but if you hurry, you can slash no less than 35 bucks off a $79.95 list price in a number of different colors. We're talking black, blue, gray, pink, and red flavors at the time of this writing, and even though this killer new deal is offered by Amazon on the eve of the year's second big Prime Day sales event , you don't need any kind of membership to score that huge 44 percent discount.





Said discount appears to be larger than almost everything any major US retailer has provided portable speaker fans in the past, matching Amazon's Cyber Monday deal from nearly a year ago.





In addition to lasting longer on a single charge, the JBL Clip 4 promises to offer slightly more powerful sound than the Go 3 as well while including a handy carabiner in its sleek and easy-to-carry-around package. We know we've also said this about the JBL Go 3, but you really can't do better than the Clip 4 at its (heavily reduced) price.