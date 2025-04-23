Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The popular JBL Charge 5 plunges to a crazy-low price, but not for long

Did you miss your Amazon Spring Sale chance to save on the JBL Charge 5? Don't worry because Woot now has an even better bargain you simply can't ignore. The portable Bluetooth speaker is currently available for only $109.95 instead of $179.95, saving you an incredible $70. As far as we know, the unit has never been cheaper, so act fast and get one soon!

JBL Charge 5: $70 off at Woot

$109 95
$179 95
$70 off (39%)
The ultra-popular JBL Charge 5 has plunged to a crazy-low price right now. For a limited time, you can get the unit for $70 off its original price, but only in two colors. The speaker comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, so keep that in mind.
Buy at Woot

JBL Charge 5: $56 off at Walmart

$124
$179 95
$56 off (31%)
The JBL Charge 5 is also on sale at Walmart. Over here, you have more color options to pick from, too. The model in Black is down by 31% at the merchant right now, making it a more affordable pick for music lovers.
Buy at Walmart

As you may know, Woot promos are typically time-sensitive, and this one is no different. In this case, you've got just seven days to act on this fantastic sale. That said, you should keep two things in mind: only the Blue and Red models are on sale at the merchant, and you get a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of a standard manufacturer's warranty.

Would you like more colorways to pick from? In that case, pick Walmart as your retailer of choice. Over there, you can find the Black, Blue, Teal, and Red units for $124-$127, while the Camouflage and Gray options sell for roughly $135.

The JBL Charge 5 already has a successor, but it remains an excellent pick for music lovers. It blasts decent loudness for its size and lots of bass, making it a suitable fit for small gatherings. With its rugged design and IP67 rating, the speaker can handle dust and even some water splashes — an ideal option for poolside hangouts.

In case the speaker isn't loud enough for you out of the box, you get PartyBoost support. It lets you connect the Charge 5 to compatible speakers and unleash a louder soundstage. The device even has an integrated powerbank, so you can charge your devices while streaming.

Sure, it's not the latest model from the JBL Charge series, but the Charge 5 remains among the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can find. If you don't mind the 90-day warranty, hurry up and take advantage of Woot's latest bargain. Just remember that it'll stay on for just seven days max, plus it might sell out even sooner.
Loading Comments...

