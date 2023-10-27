The JBL Charge 5 is an epic 33% off its price tag on Amazon for a limited time
Getting a new portable speaker on the cheap is always great. Especially when the deal is awesome and the speaker is none other than the JBL Charge 5. You can probably guess where we’re going with this – an epic promotion on one of the best Bluetooth speakers under $200 is up for grabs at Amazon for a limited time.
This portable speaker is quite popular and for a reason. It’s durable, sports a high IP67 rating, delivers exceptional sound, boasts a built-in power bank, and keeps going for hours. The speaker is also very portable – not as small as the Bose SoundLink Mini, for example, nor as big as the JBL Xtreme 2.
There’s no other way of saying it, really – the JBL Charge 5 sounds awesome and is incredibly loud. What if it’s not loud enough for you? JBL has thought about it, so you get PartyBoost technology on this bad boy. It allows you to wirelessly connect up to 100 JBL speakers that support the feature for a next-level experience.
This portable speaker also boasts a smashing battery life. You get up to 20 hours of total playtime on a single charge. Don’t worry if your phone can’t keep up – as we’ve mentioned, the Charge 5 also has a built-in power bank. It lets you charge your devices without having to put the party on pause.
Overall, this JBL speaker provides incredible value for money. We’d say it’s a worthwhile purchase even at its regular price, but we find it way more tempting with this epic $60 discount on Amazon. Get one of these if you want to pull off a truly memorable Halloween party at a bargain.
It’s not just any promotion, mind you. The deal is actually a massive 33% price cut – the best deal we’ve ever seen for the JBL Charge 5. Think twice if you believe that only select colors come with that discount, too. All nine paintjobs come with the same handsome markdown of $60. What an incredible deal indeed!
Each side features a bass radiator. Essentially, this translates into very distinct lows. The bass is thumping and sweet without being too overwhelming. The highs and mids don’t fall behind, either.
