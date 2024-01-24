The powerful JBL Boombox 3 speaker is slashed down to a record low price with 1-year warranty

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While JBL took the wraps off no less than five new speakers at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago, the Harman-owned audio industry veteran still sells a number of hugely popular products that have yet to receive improved sequels of their own.

One of those is the 2022-released Boombox 3, which normally costs a whopping $500, although due to its pretty advanced age, it's become relatively easy of late to get it at substantial discounts of up to 150 bucks.

JBL Boombox 3

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with JBL Original Pro Sound Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Built-in Powerbank Capabilities, Wireless Bluetooth Streaming, PartyBoost Support, Black, Factory Recondition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$200 off (40%)
$299 99
$499 99
Buy at Woot

JBL Boombox 3

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with JBL Original Pro Sound Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Built-in Powerbank Capabilities, Wireless Bluetooth Streaming, PartyBoost Support, Camouflage, Renewed
$157 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Curiously enough, the decidedly premium portable Bluetooth speaker has returned to its regular (and arguably excessive) price on Amazon after the holidays, but that's where Woot comes in right now, selling "factory reconditioned" units at an unprecedented discount of $200 for a limited time.

This is an Amazon-owned e-tailer, mind you, so there's probably nothing to worry in terms of the cosmetic condition and functionality of these ultra-affordable reconditioned devices, especially with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

As explained by Woot, what you're looking at here are "as close to new" units as you can get "without technically being new", which is just a somewhat convoluted way of saying that you'll feel like you're buying a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged JBL Boombox 3 if you decide to claim this hot new deal by January 31.

Because it's far from the lightest or most compact speaker manufactured by JBL, this bad boy comes with a sturdy metal handle to help you carry it around with you (relatively) effortlessly while supporting "massive" JBL Original Pro Sound technology for the loudest and greatest garden parties you can possibly imagine. And to keep the party going until the early morning hours, the speaker packs a large enough battery for up to 24 hours of uninterrupted playtime.

Then there's IP67 water and dust resistance to ensure nothing can disrupt your entertainment, as well as built-in powerbank capabilities allowing you to charge other devices without hugging a wall whenever such a need might arise.

All in all, you're clearly looking at an unbeatable value proposition here as far as the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today are concerned, but if for some reason you're hesitant to take your business to Woot, Amazon can also hook you up with a "renewed" JBL Boombox 3 at a cool 31 percent off its $499.95 list price in a flashy "camouflage" colorway. That's a pretty good deal as well, albeit not quite as great as Woot's total bargain.

