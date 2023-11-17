Get a JBL Boombox 3 with an awesome Black Friday discount on Amazon

JBL Boombox 3: Save $150! If you're looking for an awesome Bluetooth speaker for parties, the JBL Boombox 3 is the one to go for. This bad boy offers amazing sound, has great durability, and can now be yours for $150 off its price. $150 off (30%) $349 99 $499 95 Buy at Amazon

If you are planning a big gathering you will also need a huge Bluetooth speaker with a lot of power. Well, fortunately for you, Amazon is currently selling the powerful JBL Boombox 3 with an amazing Black Friday discount of 30%, which will translate into sweet savings of $150 if you get one through this deal today. We should also mention that the speaker is currently at its lowest price on Amazon, which means now is definitely the time to act and snatch one with a discount.As its name suggests, the JBL Boombox 3 is not a small device. This bad boy has big dimensions, which means it's not that easy to carry around. However, due to its larger size, the speaker produces powerful sound, making it ideal for parties and large gatherings.In addition to its audio capabilities, the JBL Boombox 3 has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, allowing it to survive accidental spills and drops into the pool. The speaker is suitable for blasting your songs on the beach as well.As for battery life, the JBL Boombox 3 should be able to provide up to 24 hours of listening time before the need to recharge. However, it's also worth mentioning that it may not be able to last you that long if you are using it at its highest capabilities.With its amazing audio capabilities and durability, the JBL Boombox 3 is definitely worth the investment. Furthermore, the speaker is currently an even better bargain since it can now be yours for way less than usual. So, tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself a new incredible Bluetooth speaker at a heavily reduced price before it's too late and the offer disappears.