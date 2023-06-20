Power up your adventures with the Jackery Explorer 300, now with an amazing discount at Walmart

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Are you wondering if you could grab your devices and go on an adventure without worrying about battery life? The answer is yes, you can. The Jackery Explorer 300 is a portable power station that enables you to power up your adventures. It supports charging up to six devices at a time. By the way, the Explorer 300 is currently offered at Walmart for a tempting $100+ off its price tag.

The Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station and the Jackery Solar Generator (with an included SolarSaga 100 solar panel) both see a handsome discount at Walmart. The offer is so good we can’t think of a reason not to pull the trigger.

Whether you're going camping or want to work surrounded by nature, the Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station can ensure you're always connected. The Walmart bestseller has a 293Wh power capacity and can charge up to six devices at a time.
The Jackery Solar Generator is a bestselling product at Walmart. It's now on sale, allowing you to get the SolarSaga 100 solar panel and the Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station. The portable power kits should ensure every outdoor adventure you have is worthwhile.
In case you're wondering, you don’t have to pay the whole amount for the Explorer 300 at once. That is, Walmart offers customers to pay in monthly installments if they want, with monthly prices starting at $21. And if, for some reason, the Explorer 300 didn’t turn out to be exactly what you expected, you can easily return it for free within 30 or 90 days of purchase.

The Explorer 300 is a relatively small, 7.1-pound powerhouse with a 293Wh lithium-ion battery suitable for various outdoor applications. The charging time of this beast is about two hours. You can use an AC adaptor to power it at home or use the wall outlet and 60W PD USB-C port simultaneously to charge it when outside. The LCD screen will tell you how much power you have left.

If you find neither battery charging option appealing, you’ll undoubtedly appreciate the Jackery SolarSaga 100. It’s compatible with the power station and has an integrated MPPT controller that allows setting the solar generator to run at its highest power point, thus speeding up the battery’s recharge time.

The Explorer 300 has two pure sine wave AC outlets that deliver safe 300W power. There’s also one 60W USB-C port, one Qualcomm quick charge 3.0 port, a DC input, one USB-A port (5V), and a car port. Hence, you can seamlessly charge drones, cameras, and your iPhone (all at once) and enjoy the experience even in off-grid outdoor environments.

