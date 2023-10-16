This sweet new Jabra Elite 7 Pro deal will scratch your itch for budget high-end earbuds
If you can't beat them on quality, try to beat them on quantity, absolutely flooding the market with great alternatives to the most popular products available at the most diverse price points. At first glance, that might appear to be Jabra's strategy in the true wireless earbuds sector so clearly dominated by Apple, but if you closely explore and analyze it, you'll actually find that the company's AirPods-rivaling portfolio is equally rich on quantity and quality.
By far the greatest thing about looking to buy something from a brand that sells a lot of different products instead of just a few variations of what's essentially the same exact gadget (or accessory) is that the release of a new model (or more) will almost always lead to some phenomenal deals on older devices.
Case in point, a sensational Jabra Elite 7 Pro offer that just so happens to be available on Amazon a few weeks after the official announcement of the super-durable Elite 8 Active and super-powerful-sounding Elite 10. Because they don't carry the "Pro" moniker, those are not technically the sequels to the high-end buds released a couple of years back at a recommended price of $199.99.
That and the fact the premium new Elite 10 are normally available for a whopping 250 bucks a pair should make it quite clear that the Elite 7 Pro are not to be missed at a huge 45 percent discount right now. This doesn't require an Amazon Prime subscription or any other type of jumping through hoops, and in fact, it appears to beat the e-commerce giant's recent Prime Big Deal Days offer (or lack thereof) on this particular product.
You probably need to hurry to save a cool $90 on a "titanium black" or "gold beige" Jabra Elite 7 Pro model, and if you're wondering what are the key selling points here, the answer is pretty simple - everything. Yes, everything about these bad boys screams top-shelf performance and quality... at a now reasonable price, from the adjustable active noise cancellation technology and HearThrough functionality to the overall sound, up to 8 hours of battery life (30 with the wireless charging case taken into consideration), voice call clarity, and handy Mono Mode feature. What are you waiting for, a special invitation to a free-for-all deal contrasting with Amazon's recent invite-only Jabra Elite 7 Active promo?
