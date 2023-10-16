This sweet new Jabra Elite 7 Pro deal will scratch your itch for budget high-end earbuds

and





By far the greatest thing about looking to buy something from a brand that sells a lot of different products instead of just a few variations of what's essentially the same exact gadget (or accessory) is that the release of a new model (or more) will almost always lead to some phenomenal deals on older devices.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable HearThrough, MultiSensor Voice Technology, Four Microphones, 6mm Custom Speakers, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Mono Mode, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Bundled Wireless Charging Case, Fast Charging, Titanium Black and Gold Beige Color Options $90 off (45%) Buy at Amazon





Case in point, a sensational Jabra Elite 7 Pro offer that just so happens to be available on Amazon a few weeks after the official announcement of the super-durable Elite 8 Active and super-powerful-sounding Elite 10 . Because they don't carry the "Pro" moniker, those are not technically the sequels to the high-end buds released a couple of years back at a recommended price of $199.99.





That and the fact the premium new Elite 10 are normally available for a whopping 250 bucks a pair should make it quite clear that the Elite 7 Pro are not to be missed at a huge 45 percent discount right now. This doesn't require an Amazon Prime subscription or any other type of jumping through hoops, and in fact, it appears to beat the e-commerce giant's recent Prime Big Deal Days offer (or lack thereof) on this particular product.





everything about these bad boys screams top-shelf performance and quality... at a now reasonable price, from the adjustable active noise cancellation technology and HearThrough functionality to the overall sound, up to 8 hours of battery life (30 with the wireless charging case taken into consideration), voice call clarity, and handy Mono Mode feature. What are you waiting for, a special invitation to a free-for-all deal contrasting with Amazon's recent You probably need to hurry to save a cool $90 on a "titanium black" or "gold beige" Jabra Elite 7 Pro model, and if you're wondering what are the key selling points here, the answer is pretty simple - everything. Yes,about these bad boys screams top-shelf performance and quality... at a now reasonable price, from the adjustable active noise cancellation technology and HearThrough functionality to the overall sound, up to 8 hours of battery life (30 with the wireless charging case taken into consideration), voice call clarity, and handy Mono Mode feature. What are you waiting for, a special invitation to a free-for-all deal contrasting with Amazon's recent invite-only Jabra Elite 7 Active promo