Amazon UK knocks the noise-canceling Jabra Elite 7 Active and 7 Pro down to new record low prices
Jabra's extensive true wireless earbuds family is a bit weird and all over the place, welcoming the "standard" Elite 4 variant more than a year after the Elite 4 Active model while lacking an Elite 6 series and a simple Elite 8 product.
Instead, the convolutedly named Elite 85t sits slightly higher than the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active on the company's AirPods-rivaling totem pole, although at the right prices, the latter two are not only the best Jabra options available today but among the overall greatest wireless earbuds in the world in terms of their value for money.
In the UK, the Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro prices happen to be more than right at the time of this writing, as Amazon's regional branch charges less than ever in select colors. The more "active" (or simply sportier) model is currently on sale at 45 quid below its £129.99 British list price in a single black hue, while the "professional" Elite 7 buds can be had for £50 off their regular price of £150 in black and "titanium" black flavors, which are apparently different.
Before discarding these discounts as not-that-substantial, you might want to note that Amazon's "list" prices differ from Jabra's "regular" prices in the UK, and the audio equipment manufacturer is currently charging a lot more for both products after hefty markdowns of its own.
Keep in mind that the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active are not very new, which is actually where the difference in "normal" pricing comes from, but a good pair of noise-cancelling earbuds doesn't show its age after a couple of years on the market.
That's right, both of these deeply discounted models come with state-of-the-art adjustable active noise cancellation technology on deck, thus rivaling Apple's premium AirPods Pro 2 rather than the non-Pro AirPods 2 or AirPods 3.
The Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active have a ton of other cool things in common, like adjustable HearThrough functionality, powerful 6mm speakers, six microphones for crystal clear calls, IP57 water and dust resistance, and stellar battery life of up to 30 hours (with the bundled charging case taken into consideration), differing first and foremost from a cosmetic standpoint.
In other words, you'll undoubtedly be delighted with your choice of budget wireless earbuds right now no matter which of the two you ultimately decide to go for.
