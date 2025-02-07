Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Premium Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 support Dolby Atmos and are 29% more affordable

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing a pair of Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2.
Jabra is one of the manufacturers that make some of the best earbuds on the market, and we're excited to report that you can now score its top-of-the-line earphones at a lower price with this deal.

The top-notch Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds are available at a generous 29% discount on Amazon, letting you score a pair for just under $200. Given that these usually go for about $280, getting them for $80 off is a pretty sweet deal, especially considering that they are made to rival Sony's WF-1000XM5 and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra flagship earphones.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2: Save 29%!

$80 off (29%)
The top-notch Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 offers superb sound with Dolby Atmos and head-tracking. They also have great ANC and are among the best earbuds on the market. In addition, they are perfect for gym-goers, boasting a solid IP57 dust and water resistance rating. Don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Amazon


Featuring Dolby Atmos support and head tracking, Jabra's high-end earbuds offer an incredible music experience with a three-dimensional feel. In addition, you can use the built-in EQ in their Sound+ companion app to tailor their audio to your taste.

Since Sony and Bose are famous for their incredible active noise-cancellation technologies and Jabra is rivaling them with its Elite 10 Gen 2, these earbuds also offer phenomenal ANC. That, combined with their comfortable design and up to 36 hours of listening time with the case, will allow you to enjoy your songs for hours on end without ear fatigue.

They are also great for the gym, rocking a solid IP57 dust and water resistance rating. This means they have high protection against dust particles and can be submerged in water up to around 3.3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes.

All in all, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are worth every penny spent, offering incredible sound, ANC, durability, and battery life. So, don't wait too long! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a cheaper price while the offer lasts!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S25, S25 Ultra, and many more at top discounts while you can!
Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S25, S25 Ultra, and many more at top discounts while you can!
Some Galaxy S26 models may get Exynos again: should we brace ourselves?
Some Galaxy S26 models may get Exynos again: should we brace ourselves?
MediaTek braces for Trump's tariffs, runs impact simulations
MediaTek braces for Trump's tariffs, runs impact simulations
Leica’s new Lux grip will give your iPhone a pro camera feel, but it'll cost you
Leica’s new Lux grip will give your iPhone a pro camera feel, but it'll cost you
Robust Garmin Fenix 7 is now $220 off, making it the best adventure watch for bargain hunters
Robust Garmin Fenix 7 is now $220 off, making it the best adventure watch for bargain hunters
Save $400 on the OnePlus Open — or get it with not one but two freebies
Save $400 on the OnePlus Open — or get it with not one but two freebies
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless