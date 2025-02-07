Premium Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 support Dolby Atmos and are 29% more affordable
Jabra is one of the manufacturers that make some of the best earbuds on the market, and we're excited to report that you can now score its top-of-the-line earphones at a lower price with this deal.
The top-notch Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds are available at a generous 29% discount on Amazon, letting you score a pair for just under $200. Given that these usually go for about $280, getting them for $80 off is a pretty sweet deal, especially considering that they are made to rival Sony's WF-1000XM5 and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra flagship earphones.
Featuring Dolby Atmos support and head tracking, Jabra's high-end earbuds offer an incredible music experience with a three-dimensional feel. In addition, you can use the built-in EQ in their Sound+ companion app to tailor their audio to your taste.
Since Sony and Bose are famous for their incredible active noise-cancellation technologies and Jabra is rivaling them with its Elite 10 Gen 2, these earbuds also offer phenomenal ANC. That, combined with their comfortable design and up to 36 hours of listening time with the case, will allow you to enjoy your songs for hours on end without ear fatigue.
All in all, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are worth every penny spent, offering incredible sound, ANC, durability, and battery life. So, don't wait too long! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a cheaper price while the offer lasts!
They are also great for the gym, rocking a solid IP57 dust and water resistance rating. This means they have high protection against dust particles and can be submerged in water up to around 3.3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes.
