Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

WWDC shows that the myth about Apple and Android features is true

WWDC reveals that the myth about Apple and Android features is true.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Apple's new design for its operating systems seen on several devices.
There is a long-standing myth about Apple that says the company takes a feature that has been used on Android for a few years, adds it to the iPhone, gives it a new name, and acts as though it has come up with the greatest thing since sliced bread. If you watched today's WWDC 25 Keynote, or read our coverage of it, you'll know that this is no myth.  Three features that I wanted on the iPhone, Hold Assist, Live Translation, and Call Screening were taken from Google AI and Galaxy AI found on Pixel and Samsung handsets respectively.

Apple finally catches up to Android with a feature released on the Pixel 6 line in 2021


When Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, it revealed a new feature that was sure to be handy for users called Hold for Me. When activated, Google Assistant monitors the phone line while you are placed on hold. With Google Assistant on the job, you can turn your attention to something else without having to keep listening for someone on the other end of the call to return to the conversation. As soon as a live person is ready to help you, Google Assistant alerts you audibly.

The Hold Assist feature has the iPhone monitor your call if you&#039;re put on hold and alert you when the other party returns to the line. | Image credit-PhoneArena - WWDC shows that the myth about Apple and Android features is true
The Hold Assist feature has the iPhone monitor your call if you're put on hold and alert you when the other party returns to the line. | Image credit-PhoneArena

This is a great feature and one that I missed greatly when I switched back to the iPhone. Today, during the WWDC Keynote, Apple announced its version of Hold for Me which it calls Hold Assist. Let's say that you need to call an airline to ask a question about a reservation you made. When you're placed on hold, you can have your iPhone sit through the silence while you go back to your work. When an agent is ready to help you, you will be notified so you can return your attention to the call.

When on a call, tap on the More button on the screen showing the dial pad. It is the button with a three-dot icon. Pressing that button gives you several options with the last one being Hold Assist. Press on Hold Assist and you'll see in the Dynamic Island that the feature has been enabled, the call is on hold, and that you will receive notification when a live person is on the line.

Live Translation allows you to have real-time communications with someone who doesn&#039;t speak your language. | Image credit-Apple - WWDC shows that the myth about Apple and Android features is true
Live Translation allows you to have real-time communications with someone who doesn't speak your language. | Image credit-Apple

Another new feature coming to the iOS Phone app is called Live Translation. This is another useful feature and is one that Samsung offers with its Galaxy AI suite of features and it carries the similar name of Live Translate. I was hoping that Apple would add this to iPhone and it is coming in iOS 26. Integrated into Phone, Face Time, and Messages, Live Translation uses on-device AI to translate what a caller is saying to you in a foreign language via audio or text. This translation is done in real-time, on the fly.

Apple&#039;s new Live Translation feature is similar to Samsung&#039;s Live Translate. | Image credit-PhoneArena - WWDC shows that the myth about Apple and Android features is true
Apple's new Live Translation feature is similar to Samsung's Live Translate. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Keeping the technology on-device allows spoken or written conversations to stay private. Your response is translated in real-time into the other party's language allowing for a seamless two-way conversation.

Lastly, a feature on Pixel models called the Google Call Screen uses AI and asks a caller to reveal his name and the reason for calling before connecting the call. Apple now has a similar feature that it calls Call Screening. The idea is to find out enough information from the caller to allow AI to decide whether to block the call or let it through.

Recommended Stories
Call Screener asks callers questions to see if their call should get through. | Image-Apple - WWDC shows that the myth about Apple and Android features is true
Call Screener asks callers questions to see if their call should get through. | Image-Apple

As with Hold Assist, iPhone users will find Live Translation and Call Screening to be extremely useful features. I'm happy to see them available on iOS. As for that myth, how can anyone not see that this is a thing. It does show you the difference between Google and Apple when it comes to their operating systems. Android is tweaked in order to improve the user experience. Apple waits before it adds these useful new features and then comes up with a somewhat similar name. Still, having said that, I'm happy to see Apple add these features to iOS and I'm looking forward to using them.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for

Latest News

Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless