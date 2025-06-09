WWDC shows that the myth about Apple and Android features is true

There is a long-standing myth about Apple that says the company takes a feature that has been used on Android for a few years, adds it to the iPhone, gives it a new name, and acts as though it has come up with the greatest thing since sliced bread. If you watched today's WWDC 25 Keynote, or read our coverage of it , you'll know that this is no myth. Three features that I wanted on the iPhone, Hold Assist, Live Translation, and Call Screening were taken from Google AI and Galaxy AI found on Pixel and Samsung handsets respectively.

Apple finally catches up to Android with a feature released on the Pixel 6 line in 2021









When Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, it revealed a new feature that was sure to be handy for users called Hold for Me. When activated, Google Assistant monitors the phone line while you are placed on hold. With Google Assistant on the job, you can turn your attention to something else without having to keep listening for someone on the other end of the call to return to the conversation. As soon as a live person is ready to help you, Google Assistant alerts you audibly.







This is a great feature and one that I missed greatly when I switched back to the iPhone. Today, during the WWDC Keynote, Apple announced its version of Hold for Me which it calls Hold Assist. Let's say that you need to call an airline to ask a question about a reservation you made. When you're placed on hold, you can have your iPhone sit through the silence while you go back to your work. When an agent is ready to help you, you will be notified so you can return your attention to the call.





When on a call, tap on the More button on the screen showing the dial pad. It is the button with a three-dot icon. Pressing that button gives you several options with the last one being Hold Assist. Press on Hold Assist and you'll see in the Dynamic Island that the feature has been enabled, the call is on hold, and that you will receive notification when a live person is on the line.



Another new feature coming to the iOS Phone app is called Live Translation. This is another useful feature and is one that Samsung offers with its Galaxy AI suite of features and it carries the similar name of Live Translate. I was hoping that Apple would add this to iPhone and it is coming in

Another new feature coming to the iOS Phone app is called Live Translation. This is another useful feature and is one that Samsung offers with itssuite of features and it carries the similar name of Live Translate. I was hoping that Apple would add this to iPhone and it is coming in iOS 26 . Integrated into Phone, Face Time, and Messages, Live Translation uses on-device AI to translate what a caller is saying to you in a foreign language via audio or text. This translation is done in real-time, on the fly.







Keeping the technology on-device allows spoken or written conversations to stay private. Your response is translated in real-time into the other party's language allowing for a seamless two-way conversation.





Lastly, a feature on Pixel models called the Google Call Screen uses AI and asks a caller to reveal his name and the reason for calling before connecting the call. Apple now has a similar feature that it calls Call Screening. The idea is to find out enough information from the caller to allow AI to decide whether to block the call or let it through.



Recommended Stories





As with Hold Assist, iPhone users will find Live Translation and Call Screening to be extremely useful features. I'm happy to see them available on iOS. As for that myth, how can anyone not see that this is a thing. It does show you the difference between Google and Apple when it comes to their operating systems. Android is tweaked in order to improve the user experience. Apple waits before it adds these useful new features and then comes up with a somewhat similar name. Still, having said that, I'm happy to see Apple add these features to iOS and I'm looking forward to using them.