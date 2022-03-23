 Poll: Do you like your current phone? Would you buy it again? - PhoneArena

Polls

Poll: Do you like your current phone? Would you buy it again?

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Poll: Do you like your current phone? Would you buy it again?
Is your smartphone fairytale a story of regret, or a “happily ever after?” Today we’re going to find out. The premise of the poll is quite interesting, and I’m actually really excited about how this one will play out.

We’re often led to believe that we just need the next big flagship, it’s so much better than the previous one, or just amazing in general, we can’t live without it. The marketing machine never stops working and it can sometimes lead people to disappointment and failed expectations.

Some people, on the other hand, make their purchases based on personal experience, brand loyalty, recommendations from friends, etc. No matter what’s your poison, the end result can go two ways - satisfaction or disappointment.

Of course, there are other factors that play a role in this. For example, if your current phone is 5+ years old, chances are it’s morally dated and probably doesn’t work as smoothly as it should.

Or you might be in your smartphone “honeymoon” period and your judgment might be a little clouded, just to find after a couple of weeks that this phone is not the one you were looking for (clumsy Star Wars reference here).

Anyway, back to the poll - there are several options available but the scenarios can vary widely, so if you can’t find yours, please type it in the comment section below. 

And a clarification - the premise is that you have a time machine, and you're going back to the point in time when you made that buying decision. We're not asking you to buy a duplicate in the present, that'd be stupid, right?!

Do you like your current phone? Would you buy it again?

