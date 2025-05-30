Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Galaxy S25 Edge is impressively thin and now we know how Samsung pulled it off

It took a total internal redesign to pull off this 5.8mm slim profile.

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung recently launched its slimmest Galaxy phone yet – the Galaxy S25 Edge – and it is already turning heads. With a body that is only 5.8mm thick, this thing is way thinner than the regular Galaxy S25. And now Samsung is breaking down exactly how it pulled it off.


According to Samsung, it took a ton of trial and error to find the right balance. Engineers went through countless prototypes, testing out different component layouts and new structural ideas to push the boundaries of what a thin phone can be.

Thin but tough


Samsung says it had to completely rethink the phone’s internal design from the ground up. | Image credit – Samsung

Despite being the slimmest Galaxy S phone ever, the Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t feel like a compromise. It sticks to Samsung’s usual premium design vibe, weighing just 163g and rocking a 5.8mm profile.

To make it this thin, Samsung had to rethink the internals from scratch. The phone uses a brand-new mounting system that lets components be arranged with insane precision – we are talking down to 0.1mm.

And while it is slim, it is also built to last. Samsung used the same titanium frame seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus a new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front that’s been reinforced with the company’s own processing techniques. So yeah, it’s got the durability to match its sleek looks.

Performance that stays cool



Even though the Galaxy S25 Edge is super thin, it is still packing serious power – the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip found in the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. But keeping things cool in such a slim chassis meant Samsung had to get creative.

It developed a custom thermal setup with a vapor chamber that is 10% bigger than the one in the Galaxy S25+. And for the first time ever in a Galaxy phone, the Edge has a “hole structure” built into the front metal frame. This lets heat move more directly from the processor to the vapor chamber, improving cooling without adding bulk.

Samsung also added a specially tuned thermal interface material to absorb and spread heat from nearby components so the phone stays cool and snappy under pressure.

Big camera power, small frame



When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t mess around. It is rocking a dual-camera system with wide and ultra-wide lenses and the main sensor is a massive 200 MP – the same level as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That means top-tier photos with crisp detail, rich color and great low-light performance.

To keep the camera from sticking out too much, Samsung reworked the autofocus and optical image stabilization setup to make the module over 10% thinner. Then, it used a clever two-layer housing to let the camera sit flush with the frame. Bottom line: pro-level camera quality without messing up the slim design.

Ready for the iPhone 17 Air fight?


So yeah, Samsung pulled off a slim design without cutting corners in the areas that really matter (okay, battery size might be an exception). But thanks to all the smart engineering, the Galaxy S25 Edge could actually have the upper hand when it comes to its biggest upcoming rival – the iPhone 17 Air.

We don’t have the full picture on Apple’s super slim iPhone just yet, but leaks hint it’ll only have a single rear camera. And if you care about photography, that already puts the Galaxy S25 Edge in a stronger spot.

 
With its dual-camera setup and 200 MP main sensor, it is clearly going for more. Still, Apple being Apple, there is a good chance it is cooking up some clever tricks of its own for this ultra-thin device – so we’ll have to wait and see what surprises it brings to the table.
