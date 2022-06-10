At current rate, flagship iPhone will cost more than $6,000 by 2032

Over $999 smartphones were unimaginable five to six years ago but now it's an acceptable price for flagship phones, with those featuring cutting-edge camera specs like the Sony Xperia 1 IV or novel tech such as a folding screen costing even more. Smartphone marketplace Mozillion says we could be paying over $6,000 for premium phones by 2032.





Apple's 2017 iPhone X was the first phone to retail for $999 and despite that price tag, it proved to be a success, so it was no wonder other companies like Samsung soon followed suit. This had a ripple effect, and even Chinese companies like Oppo which were known for making affordable phones could not resist the trend.





Mozillion analyzed the rise in the cost of smartphones over the last decade, and based on that, the firm has put out some predictions regarding how much further smartphone prices will rise over the next ten years.

iPhone has had a larger price increase than any other smartphone





The price of flagship iPhones has risen from $199 in 2012 for the iPhone 5 to $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, an increase of 452 percent. If this trend persists, the 2032 iPhone could cost $6,069.





Surprisingly, Motorola and Huawei flagships are up next on the list of the phones that have seen the biggest price hike in the last ten years. High-end phones from Huawei could retail for upwards of $3,300 in 2032, assuming the current trend of 221 percent increase continues.





Before the US blacklisted Huawei , their phones used to be 30 percent cheaper than competing devices, but now that the company is struggling to find components, there is a shortage of its devices in the market, which has led to a price increase.





The price of Motorola's high-end phones has risen from $299.99 in 2012 to $999.99 in 2022, making them 233 percent more expensive, and if this rate is sustained, premium phones from the brand could cost more than $3,333 by 2032.





Samsung comes fourth with an increase of approximately 184 percent for its best, most specced out phones . The price of premium Nokia phones has increased the least in the last decade - just 55 percent. Predictions for other popular brands are as follows:





OnePlus: $2,342 after a 142 percent increase

Sony: $2,358 after a 105 percent increase



