iPhone SE 4 could be rebranded as iPhone 16E with a new design and features

By
Apple
iPhone SE concept image featuring a vibrant green and purple gradient background and the ‘SE’ logo on the screen.
Apple’s next affordable iPhone, so far referred to as the iPhone SE 4, might launch with an entirely different name: iPhone 16E. This claim comes from leaker Majin Bu, whose track record includes a mix of accurate predictions and misses, adding a layer of intrigue to what could be a significant shift for Apple’s budget lineup.


If the renaming proves true, it could reflect a broader effort by Apple to modernize its most affordable smartphone while distancing it from the dated design of previous SE models.

A much-needed redesign


The original iPhone SE, launched in 2016, used the iPhone 5s’s compact design and was celebrated for its nostalgia factor. Similarly, the second-generation SE in 2020 borrowed heavily from the iPhone 8, complete with a Home button and large bezels, which by then already felt outdated.

The 2022 iPhone SE 3 stuck to this formula, offering only internal upgrades while keeping the same retro design—a choice that left it looking increasingly out of place next to Apple’s sleeker flagship devices.

This time, the changes seem far more dramatic. The upcoming model is expected to adopt the iPhone 14’s design, moving to an OLED display and replacing the chunky bezels and Home button with a more modern all-screen look featuring a notch. Rumors also point to the introduction of an action button, similar to what’s found on Apple’s newer models, further closing the gap between the SE lineup and the flagship iPhones.

Why “iPhone 16E”?


The rumored name, iPhone 16E, could signal Apple’s intention to elevate the budget model’s standing within its lineup. The “16” branding would tie it directly to the flagship iPhone 16 series, while the “E” may indicate a more affordable model with slightly older hardware.

Leaked details also suggest the device will come in black and white color options, much like its predecessor. However, as with any Apple naming decision, it’s worth noting that the company’s branding choices can often surprise—so there’s no guarantee this name will stick.

But while the idea of an “iPhone 16E” is intriguing, skepticism is warranted. Majin Bu is not exactly trustworthy as far as leakers go. There’s also the potential for confusion, as the new name could feel alianating and too different from what Apple's customers are used to, resulting in lower sales.

Regardless of its name, the next iPhone SE is shaping up to be a major leap forward for Apple’s budget smartphone. The shift to a design based on the iPhone 14, combined with features like an OLED display and potentially an action button, represents a significant upgrade over previous SE models.

Recommended Stories
Apple is expected to unveil this new device in early 2025, possibly alongside the rest of its updated iPhone lineup. Until then, the name and features remain speculative, but the redesign itself seems like a step in the right direction for keeping the SE line relevant in a competitive market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

