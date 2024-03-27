Up Next:
iPhone SE 4 display production might shift to BOE as Samsung balks at price
The cover image shows the iPhone SE (2022)
There's been buzz about Apple's next entry-level phone, the iPhone SE 4, for some time now. According to the latest report from ZDNet Korea, as seen by IT Home (via 9to5Mac), it seems BOE might be producing the displays for the iPhone SE 4, with Samsung Display reportedly out due to pricing disagreements.
As per the source, it looks like the Chinese display manufacturer BOE is now the top contender to supply displays for the iPhone SE 4. This change happened because Samsung Display, Apple's long-time screen partner, stepped back from negotiations.
Reportedly, the reason Samsung pulled out of discussions is the price Apple was willing to pay for the display. Apple apparently suggested a price of $25 per display, which is lower than Samsung's earlier offer of $30 per display panel.
With Samsung reportedly uninterested in producing iPhone SE 4 screens from the beginning due to potentially low margins, the price negotiations appeared to be the final hurdle in its involvement with the model. According to the report, Samsung Display's rejected price was lower than that offered by both of the other candidates.
Apparently, three companies were in the running: Korean giant Samsung Display, along with Chinese producers BOE and Tianma. However, Tianma reportedly couldn't prove it could meet Apple’s quality standards for the display. As a result, BOE has clinched the contract on its own.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a new design inspired by the iPhone 14. Rumors are buzzing with excitement, hinting that the iPhone SE 4 might sport a single 48MP rear camera, a big upgrade from the 12MP camera in the previous model. But don't get your hopes up too high just yet.
The phone is rumored to launch in 2025, so there is still time for things to evolve, and nothing is set in stone just yet. Keep an eye out for updates.
Things that are NOT allowed: