French retailer puts up then takes down listing for iPhone SE 4. Here's what it could mean





iPhone SE 4 will copy the design of the iPhone 14 which means the OLED panel is edge-to-edge and uses gesture navigation. Yes, it appears that the iPhone SE 4, like the iPhone 14, will sport the Notch. Because Apple wanted the iPhone SE 4 to support Apple Intelligence, it features 8GB of RAM, and instead of being powered by the A15 Bionic like the previous model, the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with the same 3nm A18 application processor (AP) that you'll find under the hood of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus





The iPhone SE 4 will debut Apple's own 5G modem chip which has been years in the making. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modem chip is sitting on the bench. The chip, codenamed Sinope, supports sub-6GHz 5G signals but not the very rare and fastest mmWave airwaves.





A retailer in France has taken down a listing for the iPhone SE 4 that it had posted earlier on Wednesday. The listing on the website belonging to Boulanger has since been replaced by a 404 error message and appears to be nothing more than a placeholder since it showed the price of the phone as 9,999.05 Euros ($10,395). Actually, we could see the iPhone SE 4 wind up priced between $450-$500. Even though the listing doesn't really give us any new information about the phone's specs, it does tell us to expect the phone to become available soon.





As for the rest of the specs, the iPhone SE 4 will use computational photography to get the most out of a single rear camera backed with a 48 MP sensor. Cropping will allow the device to produce the equivalent of images shot using 2x optical zoom. The front-facing FaceTime camera will weigh in at 12 MP and the phone will be equipped with a 3279 mAh battery, same as the one that keeps the lights on the iPhone 14 .



