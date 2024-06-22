Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

iPhone’s first-ever third-party game streaming app launches this month

Apple has been trying to keep its iOS ecosystem close since its inception. The Cupertino-based company is known for its ridiculous App Store rules (and fees) and for gating any type of content it serves to its customers.

However, Apple was forced to change its App Review Guidelines after the EU passed the DMA (Digital Markets Act) two years ago. Although some of the changes only apply to the EU market, it’s a first step toward a more open ecosystem.

One of the many things that fans haven’t been able to do with Apple products is stream games using a third-party app. But that’s about to change, as Antstream has just announced that the first-ever game streaming app for iPhone and iPad will launch on June 27.

Antstream Arcade will be available for download for free via the App Store next week and will provide access to more than 1,300 retro games for iPhone and iPad. The vast library of classic games available through the new streaming service includes titles like Space Invaders, Pong, and Asteroids.

In a statement released at the beginning of the year, Apple announced the release of new options worldwide for streaming game services and apps. According to the announcement, developers are allowed to submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog. That’s exactly what Antstream did.

As per Apple’s statement, the changes announced “reflect feedback from Apple’s developer community and is consistent with the App Store’s mission to provide a trusted place for users to find apps they love.” In truth, Apple was forced by the EU to make these changes.

In any case, if you’re interested in Antstream’s new streaming service, you’ll have to pay for it. The good news is the company offers a small discount at launch, so Antstream Arcade will only cost $3.99 per month for $29.99 per year. The streaming service usually costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, so this is a nice discount for those who want to be the first to try it out.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

