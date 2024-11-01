iPhone 17 series will debut Apple's homegrown Wi-Fi 7 chip





The homegrown Apple Wi-Fi chips will be built by TSMC using its N7 7nm process node and will support the most up-to-date Wi-Fi 7 standards. Kuo says that Apple expects to move all of its products over to the new homegrown Wi-Fi chip over the next three years.





iPhone 17 line, Apple's own 5G modem is also expected to replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modem beginning on the In addition to launching its own Wi-Fi + Bluetooth chip on next year'sline, Apple's own 5G modem is also expected to replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modem beginning on the iPhone SE 4 which could be released during the first quarter of 2025. You might recall that looking to get away from Qualcomm's ridiculous "no license, no chips" policy, Apple and Qualcomm went on a lawsuit spree and Apple tried to get Intel to build it a reliable 5G modem which it could not do.













iPhone 17 line, using its homegrown 5G modem will save Apple some money. Even though Apple and Qualcomm signed on the dotted line again last year to keep Apple up to its eyeballs with Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modems through 2026, Apple will be happy to move away from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modems. Just as Kuo mentioned the advantages Apple will have using its own Wi-Fi 7 chip for theline, using its homegrown 5G modem will save Apple some money.



