Photos of Apple's Polishing Cloth appear online for the first time

Photos of Apple's Polishing Cloth appear online for the first time0
But some lucky buyers have received the now-famous cleaning cloth. Twitter user Krgn1002 is among those people and has published four pictures of the product. The Apple Polishing Cloth comes in a rather unnecessarily big box. The box has a picture of the product and a bunch of information on the back.
Apple Polishing Cloth pictures:
The Polishing Cloth itself looks to be premium made with Apple’s logo imprinted on it, but it is still just a piece of cloth. Interestingly the cloth looks much darker in real life compared to the official pictures on the Apple Store. The cloth seems to be rather light on the store's website, almost white, but in real life, it looks to be on the gray side.
Safe for use on all Apple displays and surfaces. For infrequent cleaning of hard-to-remove smudges on nano-texture glass, a 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution may be used.
Apple says the Polishing Cloth can be used on almost all iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and MacBooks. It also recommends it for cleaning the Apple Pro Display XDR. This is a very expensive external display designed to work with the Mac Pro and Mac Mini computers. Its starting price is $4,990. If you opt for a Nano-texture glass Pro Display XDR, you have to pay $1,000 extra. Note that the Apple Pro Display XDR already comes with the cloth as part of the package, but if you lose it, Apple's got you covered.
All of this means that the $19 Apple Polishing Cloth is made to clean the company’s devices with the most delicate and expensive displays. According to 9to5Mac, the product is almost sold out. If you’re interested in buying it and you have no problem waiting until next year for shipment, you better hurry up and order it now.