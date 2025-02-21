iPhone 16e

First off, let's start with the iPhone 16e specs and how they compare to other iPhone models:





iPhone 16e pre-order deals at Apple





iPhone 16e: save up to $630 at Apple.com $599 The iPhone 16e will soon be available for pre-order at the official Apple Store. Trade-in promotions will be available, with users saving up to $630 on the affordable iPhone 16 alternative. Live on 2/21





As you may know, the Apple Store isn't exactly known as the most generous merchant. Pre-trade-in deals are available seldom, if ever, but that's not necessarily a drawback. With the iPhone 16e , Apple.com follows this tradition, and users should be able to save when sparing an older device in good condition.





At the time of writing, you can save as little as $40 or as much as $630 with eligible trade-ins. Daily cashback of 3% is also available here, though you need an Apple Card to take advantage.





iPhone 16e pre-order deals at AT&T





iPhone 16e for only $5.99/mo. at AT&T $5 99 /mo $16 67 $11 off (64%) The iPhone 16e will be available for $5.99/mo. at AT&T with qualifying plans (starting at $60.99/mo.). For now, you won't have to provide an eligible trade-in to get the best discounts. Live on 2/21





iPhone 16e will be coming up over there with some lovely pre-order discounts. After 5:00 AM PST on February 21, you'll be able to pre-order a unit for $5.99 instead of $16.67/mo. To get the discount, you must activate or keep an eligible postpaid plan (starting at $60.99/mo.). That can save you up to $384.36 over 36 months. The good news is that you don't have to provide an eligible trade-in. Are you an AT&T user? Great news: thewill be coming up over there with some lovely pre-order discounts. After 5:00 AM PST on February 21, you'll be able to pre-order a unit for $5.99 instead of $16.67/mo. To get the discount, you must activate or keep an eligible postpaid plan (starting at $60.99/mo.). That can save you up to $384.36 over 36 months. The good news is that you don't have to provide an eligible trade-in.





iPhone 16e pre-order deals at Walmart





iPhone 16e at Walmart Walmart announced iPhone 16e pre-orders are coming. Stay tuned for additional details on pricing and available carrier offers. Live on 2/21





While details are still scarce, Walmart will likely let users pre-order an iPhone 16e model as well. We expect the seller to launch the handset with carrier plans, with possible prices starting at $16.63/mo. over 36 months. Stay tuned for additional details after 5:00 AM PST today.



iPhone 16e pre-order at Best Buy





iPhone 16e is $16.66/mo. with Verizon at Best Buy $16 66 /mo Best Buy will sell the iPhone 16e with Verizon plans for $16.66/mo. As usual, you'll be able to save extra with eligible trade-ins. Live on 2/21







