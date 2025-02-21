Best iPhone 16e deals: bargains incoming
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
February 19 was a big day for budget-conscious iPhone fans — the much-anticipated iPhone 16e was finally announced. That's right! The iPhone SE (2022) successor is here, aiming to deliver the perfect balance between quality and price. But with prices starting at $599 for the base model and as much as $899 for the 512GB variant, the iPhone 16e isn't exactly budget-friendly.
Pre-orders are going live today at 5:00 AM PST, and open sales begin on February 28. And if you want to get a more in-depth look at the newest member of the Apple iPhone family, check out our iPhone 16e preview.
But don't worry! Exciting early deals are coming up, letting you get more value out of your investment. We've compiled all upcoming offers at the Apple Store, major US carriers like Verizon, and more. Stay with us to discover the best upcoming iPhone 16e bargains.
iPhone 16e specs
First off, let's start with the iPhone 16e specs and how they compare to other iPhone models:
|iPhone 16E
|iPhone 14
|iPhone SE 3 (2022)
|Size and Weight
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
167 g
|Size
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
172 g
|Size
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
144 g
|Display
6.1-inch OLED
60 Hz
1170p
|Display
6.1-inch OLED
60 Hz
1170p
|Display
4.7-inch LCD
60 Hz
750p
|Processor
A18 (3 nm)
|Processor
A15 (5 nm)
|Processor
A15 (5 nm)
|Cameras
48 MP Main camera
-
Front camera
|Cameras
12 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
12 MP front
|Cameras
12 MP main
-
|Battery Size
Unknown
Likely more than 3,500 mAh
|Battery Size
2,018 mAh
|Battery Size
3,279 mAh
|Charging Speeds
20 W wired
Qi 7.5W wireless
|Charging
20 W wired
15 W MagSafe
|Charging
20 W wired
15 W MagSafe
|Prices
8/128 GB — $600
|Prices
6/128 GB — $600
Discontinued
|Prices
4/64 GB
Discontinued
iPhone 16e pre-order deals at Apple
As you may know, the Apple Store isn't exactly known as the most generous merchant. Pre-trade-in deals are available seldom, if ever, but that's not necessarily a drawback. With the iPhone 16e, Apple.com follows this tradition, and users should be able to save when sparing an older device in good condition.
At the time of writing, you can save as little as $40 or as much as $630 with eligible trade-ins. Daily cashback of 3% is also available here, though you need an Apple Card to take advantage.
iPhone 16e pre-order deals at AT&T
Are you an AT&T user? Great news: the iPhone 16e will be coming up over there with some lovely pre-order discounts. After 5:00 AM PST on February 21, you'll be able to pre-order a unit for $5.99 instead of $16.67/mo. To get the discount, you must activate or keep an eligible postpaid plan (starting at $60.99/mo.). That can save you up to $384.36 over 36 months. The good news is that you don't have to provide an eligible trade-in.
iPhone 16e pre-order deals at Walmart
While details are still scarce, Walmart will likely let users pre-order an iPhone 16e model as well. We expect the seller to launch the handset with carrier plans, with possible prices starting at $16.63/mo. over 36 months. Stay tuned for additional details after 5:00 AM PST today.
iPhone 16e pre-order at Best Buy
iPhone 16e pre-orders will be coming to Best Buy as well. The seller will offer the affordable iPhone 16 alternative with AT&T or Verizon, with prices starting at $16.66/mo. with a Verizon plan and $16.67/mo. with an AT&T plan.
As usual, Best Buy will offer trade-in promos for the iPhone 16e. Below, you can find details on some devices' trade-in value:
- iPhone 15: $325
- iPhone 14: $250
- iPhone 13: $200
- iPhone 12: $120
- iPhone SE 3: $95
- iPhone SE 2: $45
