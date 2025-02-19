iPhone 16e buyers beware: you may want to wait before buying a MagSafe case

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Image of the C1 modem inside the iPhone 16e
Following the announcement of the new iPhone 16e and its lack of MagSafe support, rumors have begun circulating about potential interference between MagSafe accessories and the new C1 modem in Apple devices, potentially impacting wireless reception. Should this turn out to be the case, it could have ripple effects across the accessory market, particularly for third-party case manufacturers.

The chatter suggests that the magnetic field generated by MagSafe accessories might disrupt the signal from the C1 modem, leading to weaker cellular and data connections. This has been a concern for years now for any piece of technology that includes a modem, with results varying depending on the modem type and the location of the magnets. However, as the C1 modem is brand-new, uncertainty has once again taken hold.

The C1 modem is Apple's own in-house designed modem, a relatively new development for the company as it pushes for greater control over its hardware. If these rumors prove true, it wouldn't necessarily be a setback for Apple, as the iPhone 16e doesn't officially support MagSafe. However, this hasn't stopped third party case manufacturers from adding it to their products as a way to get around this shortcoming.


For third-party case manufacturers, this rumor presents a new challenge. Many case designs incorporate magnets to align with MagSafe accessories. If these magnets are indeed contributing to wireless interference, these companies may need to re-evaluate their designs. This could involve extensive testing to determine the extent of the problem and identify solutions. Some manufacturers might even need to redesign their cases entirely, potentially leading to increased costs and delays in product releases.

The prospect of redesigning products is a significant concern for case manufacturers. It's not just about the design itself, but also the logistics of production. If existing stock becomes incompatible, companies may face the costly task of reproducing inventory. This could put pressure on smaller manufacturers, potentially impacting their ability to compete in the market.

However, we should iterate that at this point this is still a rumor that has yet to be proven, as the phone isn't even out yet. So far, PhoneArena has heard from one case manufacturer that is currently looking to test their MagSafe cases for the iPhone 16e before mass shipping the ones that have already been ordered.

Personally, I'm curious to see what the outcome will be. If the interference is confirmed, how will case manufacturers adapt their designs to address the issue? We will be updating you all on any new developments on this front, so stay tuned.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

