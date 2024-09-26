The iPhone 16 might be a clear sign that a portless iPhone is still on the table
The idea of a portless iPhone was a heated topic around 2022 and 2023, but it has since died out and for a good reason. Then there were multiple reasons why this would be a horrible idea and wouldn’t work.
But after Apple’s recent launch of the iPhone 16, one detail about it made me wonder whether the idea of such an iPhone is not as crazy as it used to be. It’s about the iPhone 16's strange new charging situation.
But that alone wouldn’t be enough reason to take this idea out of the rumor graveyard. There is one more whisper circulating online, which reminded me that a portless iPhone is still a possibility. And that second factor is the so-called iPhone 17 Air.
When Apple announced the iPhone 16 series, there was a bit of confusion about its wired charging speeds. So, you bet that this was one of the first things we wanted to test out on these bad boys the moment we got our hands on them, and what we found was quite interesting.
Despite some outlets claiming that the iPhone 16 series could charge at 45W via a cable, in our testing the small iPhone 16 and 16 Pro charged at 20W and the larger iPhone 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max – at 26-27W. These are roughly the same speeds as in the past few generations.
The interesting part about charging the iPhone 16
