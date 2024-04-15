Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

iPhone 16 Pro camera rumor sparks hope the end of the lens flare might be near

By
Apple
iPhone 16 Pro camera rumor sparks hope the end of the lens flare might be near
Later this year, Apple is anticipated to reveal its next-generation iPhone 16 series, and rumors and speculation about it are already swirling online. The latest buzz revolves around the camera of the iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro camera coating could reduce lens flare


There is speculation that Apple could enhance the cameras of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with a new anti-lens flare material. This claim, posted by user yeux1122 on the Korean blogging site Naver, cites "a related company source" (via Apple Insider).

The report suggests that Apple may employ a technology called Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) for the new iPhones. ALD is a way of putting down incredibly thin layers of material, one atom at a time. It is a bit like building with Legos on an atomic scale. ALD allows for ultra-thin films that can be deposited on complex 3D shapes.
 
Adding what is essentially a filter should help cut down on flaring for the cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Actually, let’s hope this new coating will tackle this issue for both the new Pro iPhones, not just one Pro model. The machine-translated post could also be interpreted as if only one model is being discussed.
 
If the rumor pans out, this new coating that Apple is reportedly testing to minimize lens flare and enhance overall photo quality could potentially solve a common issue experienced by iPhone users. I am referring to those pesky bright dots that appear in your viewfinder and final photos when there is a bright light source nearby, ruining an otherwise perfect shot.

However, it is worth noting that, as with all leaks, nothing is certain until the company officially confirms it, so do take this information with a grain of salt.

The upcoming Pro iPhones are rumored to receive more camera upgrades beyond just the new lens coatings. Reports suggest a 48MP ultrawide camera will be included in both Pro models, along with the introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism telephoto lens to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, too. Stay tuned for more updates!
