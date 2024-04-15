iPhone 16 Pro camera rumor sparks hope the end of the lens flare might be near

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro camera coating could reduce lens flare

a related company source



Adding what is essentially a filter should help cut down on flaring for the cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Actually, let’s hope this new coating will tackle this issue for both the new Pro iPhones, not just one Pro model. The machine-translated post could also be interpreted as if only one model is being discussed.



If the rumor pans out, this new coating that Apple is reportedly testing to minimize lens flare and enhance overall photo quality could potentially solve a common issue experienced by iPhone users. I am referring to those pesky bright dots that appear in your viewfinder and final photos when there is a bright light source nearby, ruining an otherwise perfect shot.



Recommended Stories



The upcoming Pro iPhones are rumored to receive more camera upgrades beyond just the new lens coatings. iPhone 16 Pro, too . Stay tuned for more updates! However, it is worth noting that, as with all leaks, nothing is certain until the company officially confirms it, so do take this information with a grain of salt.The upcoming Pro iPhones are rumored to receive more camera upgrades beyond just the new lens coatings. Reports suggest a 48MP ultrawide camera will be included in both Pro models, along with the introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro Max 's tetraprism telephoto lens to the smaller. Stay tuned for more updates!