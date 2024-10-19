iPhone 16 Pro users are hoping to receive an iOS update to fix issues with the camera and more

Pre-order the iPad mini (A17 Pro) right here, right now!

iPhone 16 Pro camera app crashes "every now and then" when it is opened via the Photos app and other apps that integrate with the camera. "Its really frustrating and apple upon contact initially mentioned its one off and then today it turned to be a mass problem with some devices. No ETA on fix and I am left with a non working device without replacement. Its just 20 days old device." This sounds like a job for iOS superhero Updateman. For example, Apple community subscriber RashmiDash wrote that his camera app crashes "every now and then" when it is opened via the Photos app and other apps that integrate with the camera. "Its really frustrating and apple upon contact initially mentioned its one off and then today it turned to be a mass problem with some devices. No ETA on fix and I am left with a non working device without replacement. Its just 20 days old device." This sounds like a job for iOS superhero Updateman.









After the restart need to enter the screen lock password to unlock." That was written in late September so you might think that the iOS 18.0.1 update would have taken care of this. However, that does not seem to be the case. An iPhone 16 Pro Max user (King_SY) posted about his sad tale. This person's new top-of-the-line device is automatically restarting every one to two days. He writes, "To be more specific, in the process of using it, it suddenly went black. The boot screen will then appear. Then prompt me." That was written in late September so you might think that the iOS 18.0.1 update would have taken care of this. However, that does not seem to be the case.





We can come to the conclusion that the random rebooting is still an issue because just three days ago subscriber Cwark1 typed, "I've had my phone since Friday the 11th and it has done this easily 25 times since. Once if not multiple times a day and it seems like everytime I wake up it does it overnight and not until I unlock my phone will it push my notifications I got." Also, some of the iPhone 16 Pro series users complaining about the random reboots were running the iOS 18.1 beta while others with the same issue were running the stable iOS 18.0.1 version of the operating system.




