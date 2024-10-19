See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

iPhone 16 Pro users are hoping to receive an iOS update to fix issues with the camera and more

On Apple's community discussion forums and Reddit, some iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users are complaining about their devices freezing, especially while using the camera app. Other complaints have been posted by iPhone 16 Pro series users whose phones have been overheating,which in this case signifies a draining battery. And others are upset about their phones performing random reboots. The release of iOS 18.0.1 on October 3rd was supposed to kill off some bugs, but it appears that some of them could not be exterminated.

For example, Apple community subscriber RashmiDash wrote that his iPhone 16 Pro camera app crashes "every now and then" when it is opened via the Photos app and other apps that integrate with the camera. "Its really frustrating and apple upon contact initially mentioned its one off and then today it turned to be a mass problem with some devices. No ETA on fix and I am left with a non working device without replacement. Its just 20 days old device." This sounds like a job for iOS superhero Updateman.

Some iPhone 16 Pro series users are having issues with the camera app. | Image credit-PhoneArena - iPhone 16 Pro users are hoping to receive an iOS update to fix issues with the camera and more
An iPhone 16 Pro Max user (King_SY) posted about his sad tale. This person's new top-of-the-line device is automatically restarting every one to two days. He writes, "To be more specific, in the process of using it, it suddenly went black. The boot screen will then appear. Then prompt me After the restart need to enter the screen lock password to unlock." That was written in late September so you might think that the iOS 18.0.1 update would have taken care of this. However, that does not seem to be the case.

We can come to the conclusion that the random rebooting is still an issue because just three days ago subscriber Cwark1 typed, "I've had my phone since Friday the 11th and it has done this easily 25 times since. Once if not multiple times a day and it seems like everytime I wake up it does it overnight and not until I unlock my phone will it push my notifications I got." Also, some of the iPhone 16 Pro series users complaining about the random reboots were running the iOS 18.1 beta while others with the same issue were running the stable iOS 18.0.1 version of the operating system.

Hopefully, Apple will find some time between this month's iOS 18.1 release and December's iOS 18.2 to squeeze out a fix for these issues.
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

