Apple releases surprise iOS 18.0.1 update for iPhone users

By
1comment
Apple today released iOS 18.0.1 for eligible iPhones - a minor update before the highly-anticipated iOS 18.1 update arrives with the first instalment of Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 18.0.1 fixes bugs, including general iPhone issues encountered in the two weeks since the release of iOS 18 and problems largely specific to the iPhone 16 series.



When the iPhone 16 was released, many users complained that it exhibited touchscreen responsiveness issues and often ignored touches and swipes. This problem has been fixed in iOS 18.0.1

Apple has also addressed an issue that caused the camera on the iPhone 16 Pro to freeze when shooting 4K macro mode videos.

Another weird issue that popped up recently was that the Messages app crashed when someone created a threaded response to a custom watch face shared in a conversation. Apple says the problem has been taken care of.

And, lastly, the release note says that the update irons out an issue with memory allocation that impacted performance on some models.

As you can glean from the change log, this is largely a security and stability update, so while it doesn't bring any exciting features, it's sure to improve how you use the device if you have encountered any of the bugs mentioned before.

To download the update, go to the Settings app on your iPhone, tap on General, navigate to Software Update, and you'll find the update waiting for you.

Sometime later in the month, Apple will release iOS 18.1. The update is already available in beta and will bring artificial intelligence features such as writing tools, photo editing, new Siri design with a glowing light, mail management features, transcription summaries, and notification summaries but you will need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or an iPhone 16 family phone to be able to run Apple Intelligence.

Two more updates will be released in December to bring superior capabilities like Image Playground and ChatGPT integration and new Siri features.

The next huge upgrade is expected in March next year, which will bring more Siri upgrades and mark the end of the Apple Intelligence rollout.
