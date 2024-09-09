iPhone 16 post-announcement live studio: stay tuned!
Up Next:
The iPhone 16 series is almost a fact. It's almost here. Apple is about to announce it in just a couple hours, and we'll be going live right after the keynote in order to share our first reactions to the new products.
And remember, there are going to be a lot of new products today: 4 new iPhones, 3 new watches, and potentially 1 or 2 new wireless earbud models. A lot of stuff to cover!
Will Apple managed to cause an iPhone super-cycle on the wings of Apple Intelligence, or will customers react with indifference to the new tweaks and features?
We'll add our Apple iPhone 16 post-event livestream studio here, so you can watch what might turn out to be a rather heated discussion.
Oh boy, oh boy, there's nothing quite as exciting and polarizing as a new iPhone launch! We'll be welcoming all of you at the livestream, and will be looking forward to answering your questions live!
Stay tuned!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: