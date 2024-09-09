30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
iPhone 16 post-announcement live studio: stay tuned!

Apple
iPhone 16 post-announcement live studio: stay tuned!
The iPhone 16 series is almost a fact. It's almost here. Apple is about to announce it in just a couple hours, and we'll be going live right after the keynote in order to share our first reactions to the new products.

And remember, there are going to be a lot of new products today: 4 new iPhones, 3 new watches, and potentially 1 or 2 new wireless earbud models. A lot of stuff to cover!

Will Apple managed to cause an iPhone super-cycle on the wings of Apple Intelligence, or will customers react with indifference to the new tweaks and features?

We'll add our Apple iPhone 16 post-event livestream studio here, so you can watch what might turn out to be a rather heated discussion.

Oh boy, oh boy, there's nothing quite as exciting and polarizing as a new iPhone launch! We'll be welcoming all of you at the livestream, and will be looking forward to answering your questions live!

Stay tuned!
