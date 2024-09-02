The “iPhone 16 pandemic”: Premium Android phones becoming more like Apple’s flagship - here’s why

iPhone 16 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9

Great examples are the metal OnePlus Nord 4 as well as Nothing’s excellent mid-range devices (the Nothing Phone 3 is also coming next summer). I mean, sure - the Nothing Phone certainly looks and feels like an iPhone, but I do believe the unique back is enough to set it apart.

Motorola also deserves a shoutout, as it might end up being the only phone-maker (in 2025) that makes premium flagships with curved displays and super bold colors and materials - including eco leather and bamboo.

Not to mention there are plenty of folding phones on the market nowadays, which look and feel nothing like the folding iPhone Apple hasn’t made (yet). They are more reliable than ever too.

Now… the obvious question to answer is… Is it worth trading your brand identity in order to steal iPhone customers?And honestly… If I’m thinking as a CEO who’s trying to do everything to catch up to Apple’s market share, I’d probably say… It might be a fair (business) move!Of course, the tech nerd in me would strongly disagree, and if you fall into that bracket, there are phones you can choose instead of the “blatant iPhone copies”. You know - in case you’re in the mood for a quiet protest.