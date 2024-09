The “iPhone 16 pandemic”: Premium Android phones becoming more like Apple’s flagship - here’s why

Android phone

Like it or not, more Android phones will keep looking like the iPhone, because it’s a successful strategy - but there are unique alternatives you can buy instead







Now… the obvious question to answer is… Is it worth trading your brand identity in order to steal iPhone customers?



And honestly… If I’m thinking as a CEO who’s trying to do everything to catch up to Apple’s market share, I’d probably say… It might be a fair (business) move!



Of course, the tech nerd in me would strongly disagree, and if you fall into that bracket, there are phones you can choose instead of the “blatant iPhone copies”. You know - in case you’re in the mood for a quiet protest.



Great examples are the metal OnePlus Nord 4 as well as Nothing’s excellent mid-range devices (the Nothing Phone 3 is also coming next summer). I mean, sure - the Nothing Phone certainly looks and feels like an iPhone, but I do believe the unique back is enough to set it apart.

Motorola also deserves a shoutout, as it might end up being the only phone-maker (in 2025) that makes premium flagships with curved displays and super bold colors and materials - including eco leather and bamboo.

Not to mention there are plenty of folding phones on the market nowadays, which look and feel nothing like the folding iPhone Apple hasn’t made (yet). They are more reliable than ever too.

But hey… Apparently, the iPhone’s design is “so cool” that even the new iPhone looks exactly like the old iPhone!

But of course I can’t gloss over what Google managed to cook up this year…Apart from making the Pixel look like a total iPhone twin in look and feel (save for the camera island), Google literally nailed down the weight of the Pixel 9 Pro XL to make it exactly as heavy as the iPhone 15 Pro Max - 221 grams. Yes, I do believe this was on purpose…In fact, I’ll go a step further and guess the vanilla Pixel 9 is heavier than it could’ve been just so it feels more premium. It weighs 198 grams, or just 4g more than the rumored weight of the, and it also has a 6.3-inch screen. Meanwhile, theis virtually the same slab.Believe it or not, most users who buy Pixel phones are upgrading from an iPhone - not from a Galaxy (as one might expect). In that context, Google’s iPhone-inspiredmakes total sense. I mean - it’s not an excuse but it is an explanation.