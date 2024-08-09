The iPhone 16 is reportedly on track for a September launch

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 has increased production to coincide with a September launch. This will keep in line with Apple’s tradition of launching the last few iPhones in September, barring the iPhone 12 which came out in October.

Mass production for iPhone 16 began in June, with India beginning its production run in July. As display supplier BOE awaits approval from Apple, Samsung and LG will be providing the displays for iPhone 16 as usual.

I think the real reason for upgrading from an iPhone 15 to an iPhone 16 would be Apple Intelligence. Only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are capable of supporting Apple’s upcoming AI features. Other than that, there’s going to be little reason to upgrade just for the specs.

Expected upgrades include an additional 2 GB of RAM, support for spatial video and a slightly bigger battery. Annual phone iterations are often barely more powerful than their predecessors.


I do quite enjoy the fact that Apple Intelligence can be written as AI. Quite clever. | Video credit — Apple

However, Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman claims Apple Intelligence will not be available on iPhone 16 at launch. The next iPhones will launch with iOS 18, but Apple Intelligence will come out with iOS 18.1. A beta for iOS 18.1 was made available to developers recently, and they’ve gotten a chance to play around with Apple’s take on AI.

The public release for iOS 18.1 is slated for October, and Gurman thinks Apple didn’t consider it important enough to delay the launch of iPhone 16. In addition to AI, reports suggest the iPhone 16 will have slightly larger displays than their iPhone 15 counterparts.

I personally am a sucker for large displays and AI, so the iPhone 16 is one of the more interesting iPhones that has come out in recent years in my opinion. It is a bit irritating that iPhone 15s and 14s, which some people are still paying off, have been made obsolete for consumers like me who are looking forward to AI-powered smartphones.

Your iPhone 15 will last you a long time, but Apple Intelligence seems to be on track to becoming an integral part of Apple devices. The iPhone 16 is likely to be one of the best phones of 2024, but no AI support will alienate a huge portion of Apple’s customer base.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

