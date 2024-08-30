iPhone 16 in four sizes: There’s something dodgy in Apple’s decision to give you “more choice"

iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch display

with a 6.1-inch display iPhone 16 Plus with a 6.7-inch display

Plus with a 6.7-inch display iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display

iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display

Or let me put it this way… does having “more choice” come down to 0.2 inches?





The diverse choice in Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup is real - but it’s like choosing between shoe size 8, 8.2, 8.4, and 8.6

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

Once again, iPhone 16 proves making iPhones is a balancing act - Getting larger entry-level iPhones means you don’t get Pro-grade features (yet)

iPhone 16

Recommended Stories

iPhone 16



This might be why iPhone 16 models.



Basically, you can’t have everything - a vanilla iPhone model with a large screen… AND 120Hz. At least not until Apple adds more premium features to the iPhone 17 doesn’t stop people from getting the more expensive Pro model.



Of course, this also means that those who prefer smaller phones should settle for the 6.1-inch iPhone. And while I’m not necessarily saying the form-factor of my iPhone 13 mini should make a comeback, perhaps a 5.8-inch iPhone would’ve been more appealing for those looking for something truly pocketable?



Apple is already setting the stage for the 2025 iPhone 17 Slim - heavy iPhone 16 Pro models will create demand for lighter iPhones - not only larger ones









In the end, the iPhone 16 series will indeed present iPhone users with the most diverse iPhone lineup ever. However, the RANGE of choice is pretty limited.



If you’re okay with a bigger phone, then sure - you’ve got a range of options. But if you were hoping for something truly different like a truly compact device, or something lightweight but still “Pro” - you’re out of luck…



Either way, If I was choosing, the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro is what I’d probably go with, because it seems to strike a nice balance compared to the rest.



Well, with one notable exception - the weight of 194g, which seems a bit excessive for a phone with a 6.3-inch panel.



This might be why Tim Cook & Co can afford to leave out premium features like the 120Hz ProMotion display out of the vanillamodels.Basically, you can’t have everything - a vanilla iPhone model with a large screen… AND 120Hz. At least not until Apple adds more premium features to the iPhone 17 Pro, so giving a ProMotion screen to the vanilladoesn’t stop people from getting the more expensive Pro model.Of course, this also means that those who prefer smaller phones should settle for the 6.1-inch iPhone. And while I’m not necessarily saying the form-factor of myshould make a comeback, perhaps a 5.8-inch iPhone would’ve been more appealing for those looking for something truly pocketable?In the end, theseries will indeed present iPhone users with the most diverse iPhone lineup ever. However, the RANGE of choice is pretty limited.If you’re okay with a bigger phone, then sure - you’ve got a range of options. But if you were hoping for something truly different like a truly compact device, or something lightweight but still “Pro” - you’re out of luck…Either way, If I was choosing, the 6.3-inchis what I’d probably go with, because it seems to strike a nice balance compared to the rest.Well, with one notable exception - the weight of 194g, which seems a bit excessive for a phone with a 6.3-inch panel.