iPhone 16 in four sizes: There’s something dodgy in Apple’s decision to give you “more choice"
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Up Next:
You see… The upcoming iPhone 16 series might technically be the most diverse iPhone lineup ever - particularly when it comes to screen size options. Believe it or not, Apple’s never (ever) released four iPhones that have four different display sizes.
We’re talking about the:
However, while on paper it might sound like Apple is about to give you more options than ever before, I have a slightly different take…
See, although Apple is about to release four iPhones with four different screen sizes, the thing is that the difference between the smaller and larger displays of the iPhone 16 (6.1-inches), iPhone 16 Plus (6.7-inches), iPhone 16 Pro (6.3-inches), and iPhone 16 Pro Max (6.9-inches) might not give you as much range of choice as you think.
0.2 inches.
Now, is 0.2-inches a noticeable difference in screen size? Well, yes and no - it depends on you, or rather the phone you’ll be upgrading from.
For example, my primary phone is an iPhone 13 mini, which means I’m likely to feel the difference 0.2-inches can make. But that’s not the case for most people.
All in all, while Apple might be giving the impression that they’re offering more choice with the iPhone 16 series, the reality is that the choices aren’t as varied as they could be. But here’s an example of giving iPhone users a wider range of options…
Had Apple kept the 5.4-inch iPhone mini around, this would’ve given iPhone users a truly different option. But now, with the iPhone 16 series, the screen options you get are all large or… larger - creating the illusion of variety.
This might be why Tim Cook & Co can afford to leave out premium features like the 120Hz ProMotion display out of the vanilla iPhone 16 models.
Basically, you can’t have everything - a vanilla iPhone model with a large screen… AND 120Hz. At least not until Apple adds more premium features to the iPhone 17 Pro, so giving a ProMotion screen to the vanilla iPhone 17 doesn’t stop people from getting the more expensive Pro model.
Of course, this also means that those who prefer smaller phones should settle for the 6.1-inch iPhone. And while I’m not necessarily saying the form-factor of my iPhone 13 mini should make a comeback, perhaps a 5.8-inch iPhone would’ve been more appealing for those looking for something truly pocketable?
In the end, the iPhone 16 series will indeed present iPhone users with the most diverse iPhone lineup ever. However, the RANGE of choice is pretty limited.
If you’re okay with a bigger phone, then sure - you’ve got a range of options. But if you were hoping for something truly different like a truly compact device, or something lightweight but still “Pro” - you’re out of luck…
Well, with one notable exception - the weight of 194g, which seems a bit excessive for a phone with a 6.3-inch panel.
We’re talking about the:
- iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch display
- iPhone 16 Plus with a 6.7-inch display
- iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display
- iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display
However, while on paper it might sound like Apple is about to give you more options than ever before, I have a slightly different take…
It might just be that Apple is trying to cater to the majority of people who want phones with large screens - but does this mean that you have “more choice than ever”?
Or let me put it this way… does having “more choice” come down to 0.2 inches?
The diverse choice in Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup is real - but it’s like choosing between shoe size 8, 8.2, 8.4, and 8.6
Leaked iPhone 16 series specs, which might or might not be accurate.
See, although Apple is about to release four iPhones with four different screen sizes, the thing is that the difference between the smaller and larger displays of the iPhone 16 (6.1-inches), iPhone 16 Plus (6.7-inches), iPhone 16 Pro (6.3-inches), and iPhone 16 Pro Max (6.9-inches) might not give you as much range of choice as you think.
Look closely, and you realize that the choice you’ll have to make isn’t all that significant. The jump from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 16 to 6.3 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro and from the Plus to the Pro Max is a mere
0.2 inches.
Choosing between a 6.1, 6.3, 6.7, and 6.9-inch phones is like going to a restaurant that only serves main courses. Even if you’re not that hungry, you’re forced to order more than you can eat because that’s the only option available - no sides or starters.
Now, is 0.2-inches a noticeable difference in screen size? Well, yes and no - it depends on you, or rather the phone you’ll be upgrading from.
For example, my primary phone is an iPhone 13 mini, which means I’m likely to feel the difference 0.2-inches can make. But that’s not the case for most people.
Once again, iPhone 16 proves making iPhones is a balancing act - Getting larger entry-level iPhones means you don’t get Pro-grade features (yet)
Leaked dummy models of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
All in all, while Apple might be giving the impression that they’re offering more choice with the iPhone 16 series, the reality is that the choices aren’t as varied as they could be. But here’s an example of giving iPhone users a wider range of options…
Recommended Stories
Truth being told, Apple is focusing on what most people want, which (according to sales numbers) is iPhones with larger screens.
However, this comes with side effects - it also means that the smaller and larger iPhone 16 models will have to be differentiated some other way - not just by screen size like in the good old days.
This might be why Tim Cook & Co can afford to leave out premium features like the 120Hz ProMotion display out of the vanilla iPhone 16 models.
Basically, you can’t have everything - a vanilla iPhone model with a large screen… AND 120Hz. At least not until Apple adds more premium features to the iPhone 17 Pro, so giving a ProMotion screen to the vanilla iPhone 17 doesn’t stop people from getting the more expensive Pro model.
Of course, this also means that those who prefer smaller phones should settle for the 6.1-inch iPhone. And while I’m not necessarily saying the form-factor of my iPhone 13 mini should make a comeback, perhaps a 5.8-inch iPhone would’ve been more appealing for those looking for something truly pocketable?
Apple is already setting the stage for the 2025 iPhone 17 Slim - heavy iPhone 16 Pro models will create demand for lighter iPhones - not only larger ones
Rumored to tip the scales at 194g, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro makes me think iPhone 17 Slim can’t come soon enough.
Looking at the leaked iPhone 16 Pro specs, I must say I would’ve loved more choice in terms of weight, Apple. Perhaps the iPhone Slim really is a good idea after all. Tim Cook & Co are setting the stage for the slimmest, lightest iPhone ever. But that’s next year…
In the end, the iPhone 16 series will indeed present iPhone users with the most diverse iPhone lineup ever. However, the RANGE of choice is pretty limited.
If you’re okay with a bigger phone, then sure - you’ve got a range of options. But if you were hoping for something truly different like a truly compact device, or something lightweight but still “Pro” - you’re out of luck…
Either way, If I was choosing, the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro is what I’d probably go with, because it seems to strike a nice balance compared to the rest.
Well, with one notable exception - the weight of 194g, which seems a bit excessive for a phone with a 6.3-inch panel.
It’s also why I might keep my iPhone 13 mini even if I upgraded to a larger iPhone 16 Pro model. Tipping the scales at 141g, my mini is too unique to go.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: