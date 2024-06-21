Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

iPhone 16 colors: all the rumored shades

iPhone 16 colors
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 is already in the rumor mill, and one of the most exciting aspects is the rumored color palette that Apple could decide to go for.

Based on leaks and rumored information, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to offer a variety of shades that appeal to a wide range of tastes.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, are rumored to remain rather conservative this year, just like any year. Here are the colors you might see on the iPhone 16 series, based on rumors and leaks.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus rumored colors


The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to offer a vibrant mix of classical colors and some colorful shades.

Midnight



Midnight is expected to make a return, offering a deep, almost-black shade that’s perfect for those who love a sleek, professional look. It’s a classic choice that never goes out of style, providing a sense of sophistication and elegance.

Starlight


Starlight is a soft, warm white with subtle warm, golden undertones. This color gives off a timeless elegance, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate a classic yet refined aesthetic. It's both subtle and striking, perfect for any occasion.

Red


The bold (PRODUCT) RED is rumored to be part of the lineup again. This vibrant crimson shade not only makes a statement but also supports a good cause. It's a dynamic and passionate color that stands out and shows off your personality.

Green


A new light green shade is expected, reminiscent of the popular mint green seen in previous models, including the iPhone 15's green. This fresh and lively color is perfect for those who want something a bit different but still tasteful and trendy.

Yellow


A bright and cheerful yellow is also reportedly in the works, adding some sunshine to the lineup. This vibrant shade is ideal for those who want to bring a bit of joy and positivity to their day. It’s eye-catching and fun, perfect for the more adventurous.

Purple


The pastel lavender hue is rumored to make a comeback. This trendy and eye-catching color is great for those who want to add a touch of softness and style to their phone. It’s subtle yet distinct, offering a perfect balance.

Pink


A soft pink variant is also on the horizon. This gentle and elegant shade is perfect for those who love a delicate and pretty look. It's subtle, charming, and adds a touch of elegance without being overly bold.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max colors


The Pro models are expected to keep things a bit more professional and subdued, but no less exciting. According to rumors so far, Apple may decide to ditch the Titanium-inspired colors this year, and will likely return to the more conservative glossy or matte finish and some standard colors for the Pro-branded phones.

Graphite/Space Black


Graphite or Space Black, a dark, nearly black shade, is likely to be present in the Pro lineup. This professional and timeless color is perfect for those who want a sleek, understated look that gives off a sophistication vibe. The iPhone 14 Pro came in Space Black, while the iPhone 15 Pro had a similar option, dubbed Black Titanium.

Silver


Silver is expected to make a return, offering a sleek and clean appearance. This classic color is perfect for those who appreciate a minimalist and modern design. It’s versatile and always in style.

White


For those who want a touch of luxury combined with simplicity, a white option is likely to be available as well. This simple shade adds a bit of glamour and elegance to a Pro-branded iPhone, making your phone look as premium as it feels. 

On the image above, we have the 14 Pro in White Titanium. We believe the White shade could be quite similar to how this one looks. Basically, the difference between Silver and White could be visible only in certain lighting conditions. When we know more, we'll let you know.

Rose


There’s buzz about a possible rose variant, which may be something different and possibly, something we haven't seen recently on a Pro iPhone. Rose usually stands for a shade of pink, but we'll have to wait and see as it's a bit too early to be exactly sure what this rose color will look like.

Other rumors point to a "Desert Rose" color as a signature color this year. Although this is quite exciting, we have no renders or leaks so far to help us showcase what this color may look like. Stay tuned!

Conclusion


The rumored color palette for the iPhone 16 series shows Apple's commitment to offering something for everyone. Whether you're into classic shades like Midnight and Graphite or more vibrant hues like Pink and Yellow, there will likely be a color that matches your style. Of course, these colors are not official and this is still based on rumors, so do keep that in mind. However, things are looking very exciting!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Loading Comments...

