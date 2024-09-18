iPhone 16 uses neat battery removal trick to boost repairability scores
Up Next:
The iPhone 15 didn’t score too well in repairability tests, and with the EU breathing down Apple’s neck the company had to come up with a solution. Say hello to the adhesive keeping your iPhone 16’s battery in place. A special sort that can very easily be loosened by applying a low voltage current to it.
Even using a small 9V battery bought from your local convenience store works. Simply electrocute the adhesive and the battery comes loose. However, for some reason it seems like this method is only available for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. The Pro models are reportedly not getting this special adhesive.
Battery removal has become a needlessly excruciating exercise in patience these last few years. Gone are the days of simply popping them out, now it’s glue, pull tabs and other nonsense. The iPhone 16 doesn’t make it as easy to remove its battery as it once used to be, but the new adhesive Apple is using definitely helps matters.
Even using a small 9V battery bought from your local convenience store works. Simply electrocute the adhesive and the battery comes loose. However, for some reason it seems like this method is only available for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. The Pro models are reportedly not getting this special adhesive.
Hammer and nails not included. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This new adhesive isn’t the only way Apple is hoping for higher repairability scores (and less EU action). All iPhone 16 models have apparently been redesigned to heat up less. Even the TrueDepth camera can now be swapped between different phones.
With the repairability movement giving rise to products like the Fairphone, major phone manufacturers are also jumping on the hype train. Samsung is improving its customer service around the world to deliver a consistent repair experience. Meanwhile the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold just received a high repairability score for a foldable.
Though I doubt we’ll ever go back to the days of simply taking off the back cover and removing the battery, this is definitely a step in the right direction. More repairable phones just means better devices for all of us.
Lastly, the company has introduced the Repair Assistant for iPhone. This thing is crucial because it lets anyone configure parts on an iPhone without needing to contact Apple directly. Part swapping has been given a lot more thought recently, given that an iPhone will now lock itself if it recognizes a foreign part.
With the repairability movement giving rise to products like the Fairphone, major phone manufacturers are also jumping on the hype train. Samsung is improving its customer service around the world to deliver a consistent repair experience. Meanwhile the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold just received a high repairability score for a foldable.
Though I doubt we’ll ever go back to the days of simply taking off the back cover and removing the battery, this is definitely a step in the right direction. More repairable phones just means better devices for all of us.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: