iPhone 16e components analysis reveals a definite edge over iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone SE 3

40 percent of components that went inside thewere made by Apple. In contrast, only 29 percent of the's internals are Apple-made, and 31 percent ofparts are in-house.In addition to the modem, the phone also features custom-built processing and power management parts. The proprietary C1 modem allowed Apple to save $10 on every device.