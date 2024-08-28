iPhone 16: a tale of future promises
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
So Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series will be introducing the fruit-logo company's flavor of Artificial Intelligence, "cleverly" renamed to Apple Intelligence in this case.
The hot new tech trend of companies one-upping each other with AI is upon us, and we'll all finally get to see Apple's response to it.
That's right, phone enthusiasts, the iPhone 16 launch event date is official – Monday, September 9. Four new successors to the current iPhone models are coming, with a few new upgrades and likely a higher price.
As mentioned earlier I live in the European Union, which, if you're a smartphone enthusiast, hasn't been the best place to be. Phones may come out late here, and with less features, yet for the same or an even higher price.
Well, that's a lie. You'll get to see it only if you live in the US. If you're in the EU, like I am, you instead get the "pleasure" of paying for a new iPhone without getting arguably its biggest new feature.
But more notably – that Apple Intelligence… only in the US. So the question is…
Why, oh why would I buy a lesser smartphone for a higher price? Apple isn't the first to put me in this position, to be fair…
As mentioned earlier I live in the European Union, which, if you're a smartphone enthusiast, hasn't been the best place to be. Phones may come out late here, and with less features, yet for the same or an even higher price.
