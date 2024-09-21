Apple should have gone with 120Hz for the iPhone 16, says this tipster

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

We sat down for a quick chat with notable X tipster Abhishek Yadav – we wanted to know more about his own take on Apple's latest and greatest smartphone series – the iPhone 16! Or is it indeed the latest and greatest?

Right off the bat, Yadav (who correctly predicted that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was going to get a titanium edition), said that the new Camera Control Button, found throughout the iPhone 16 series, is useful. He's sure that Android competitor brands will surely adopt it and highlighted that Realme is already preparing it. Other brands like Oppo and Nubia are getting their version of the new button, as well.

Yadav expressed an interesting thought – according to him, some Pro Max aficionados will get the iPhone 16 Pro, instead of the iPhone 16 Pro Max variant. Why? Well, it's because this year, the "standard"-sized iPhone 16 Pro actually grew in size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. Maybe – just maybe – people who are after biggish phones will be satisfied with the 16 Pro's larger, almost Pro Max-like screen.

Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

