Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your last chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount.

Confidential Apple document may have confirmed one iPhone 15 Ultra rumor

iOS Apple
Confidential Apple document may have confirmed a new iPhone 15 Ultra feature
Image credits: Technizo Concept

Multiple reports, from credible and sketchy sources alike, have said that the standard and premium iPhone 15 models will be markedly different in terms of specs, and a report now says that only the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will support the new WiFi 6E standard.

Only a handful of current top smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus, have WiFi 6E compatibility, whereas most others, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are still stuck on WiFi 6.

WiFi 6E is a wireless standard that expands on WiFi 6 by adding the 6GHz band, allowing more devices to connect to available Wi-Fi channels without leading to spectrum congestion. In simple words, the standard makes more bandwidth available which translates to speedier, more reliable access and lower latency.

You will need a compatible router though, but that shouldn't be a problem as various companies including Asus, Linksys, and Netgear sell Wi-Fi 6E devices.

MacRumors reports that leaker Unknownz21 has shared an internal document that includes diagrams of the ‌iPhone 15‌'s antenna setup. The diagram refers to the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra as D8x, whereas the standard and the Plus models are called D3y.

Leaked diagram shows&amp;nbsp;iPhone 15‌'s antenna architecture - Confidential Apple document may have confirmed one iPhone 15 Ultra rumor
Leaked diagram shows iPhone 15‌'s antenna architecture

The image suggests that only the premium models will support Wi-Fi 6E, whereas the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will continue using Wi-Fi 6.

The document also shows the antenna design changes between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro, which is labeled as D7x. In case you are wondering, D2y is the codename for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

Some Apple products, including the latest iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, already support Wi-Fi 6E. MacRumors points out that this would be the first time Apple would be restricting a new WiFi standard to pricier models.

This ties into its strategy of limiting premium features to high-end models. Rumors indicate that only the iPhone 15 Ultra and Pro will have the A17 chip, faster USB-C speeds, 120Hz screen, more base RAM, titanium build, and solid-state buttons. On top of that, only the Ultra is expected to come with a 12MP periscope camera with 6x zoom.
Story Timeline
17 stories
27 Jan, 2023
Confidential Apple document may have confirmed one iPhone 15 Ultra rumor iPhone 15 Ultra may have better imaging and performance capabilities than Pro, iOS 17 code reveals
26 Jan, 2023
The iPhone 15 series is very likely to get even better Wi-Fi support
21 Jan, 2023
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
11 Jan, 2023
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless