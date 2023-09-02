More confusion reigns over what Apple will call its top-of-the-line iPhone 15 model

Rumors of a name change for the Pro Max model came after the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra







iPhone 15 Ultra. Those who believe that Apple will use the Ultra moniker point to the periscope lens, which is an exclusive this year on the iPhone 15 Pro Max , and figure that it is a good way to differentiate the two Pro models. However, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to have a periscope lens of its own next year and it would be silly to make this name change over a feature that will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year but not the next year.



Furthermore some case manufacturers indicate as a model the Pro Max is the Ultra separated. It has been stated that this year the Pro Max will not be the best model.

I personally know for sure that two 6.7 inch different models have been tested, but I don't think both will… pic.twitter.com/kQoG5hHAQL — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 1, 2023

This all stems from Apple's decision to name its premium timepiece the Apple Watch Ultra. And X tipster Majin Bu said that he had a replica of a case that said it was for theUltra. Those who believe that Apple will use the Ultra moniker point to the periscope lens, which is an exclusive this year on the, and figure that it is a good way to differentiate the two Pro models. However, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to have a periscope lens of its own next year and it would be silly to make this name change over a feature that will be exclusive to thethis year but not the next year.

However, Majin Bu has another theory which he says is based on information he was able to obtain. The tipster says that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be a separate model altogether from the iPhone 15 Pro Max . While the latter is rumored to be equipped with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, the iPhone 15 Ultra would sport 8GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, and come with enhanced camera features. The tipster says to expect the iPhone 15 Ultra to cost $100 more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max .

A name change is more likely next year when Apple is rumored to hike the Pro Max screen size to 6.9 inches







Later in the thread, the tipster says, "It seems that the case markers (sic) are unsure of the iPhone 15 names so they have entered all possible names including 'Ultra' and 'Pro Max', this would explain why there are two separate versions. Personally, as I said, I am increasingly convinced that there will be only one iPhone Pro Max with the characteristics of the Ultra model."





Even further in the thread, when asked if Apple would be more likely to wait until the iPhone 16 to change the Pro Max name to Ultra because of an expected hike in screen size to 6.9 inches from the current 6.7 inches, the tipster writes, "Likely."





It would appear that Majin Bu is saying that one variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature 8GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and enhanced camera specs. He says that he knows "for a fact" that two 6.7-inch Pro models have been tested but says that he doesn't think that both will be released. All we can do at this stage is wait for a leak with some actual proof, which could happen at any time considering how close we are to the September 12 new product event, or wait for the event itself to take place to be 100% sure of Apple's intentions.





