Problems manufacturing a key component could lead to a shortage of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models





Two people who claim to have "direct knowledge" of the situation warn that the issues could lead to a shortage of the two Pro units when they are released in September (unless Apple does have to delay the launch until October). The report notes how Apple's suppliers are using a new manufacturing technique this year to produce the OLED panels for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that allows Apple to reduce the size of the bezels on the display.









Even though the phones will have the same size screens, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max respectively, the reduction in bezel size should increase the usable real estate by a small amount. LG Display is one of the major suppliers of these panels. Last year, a problem with LG Display's yields left Apple short screens for the iPhone 14 Pro Max which could have caused delays in the shipping of the top-of-the-line model. Apple reportedly had to pay Samsung through the nose to make up for the missing screens that had to be manufactured and delivered quickly.









Stock traders and investors are using this information as an excuse to dump the stock. With the rest of the market nicely higher today, Apple's shares are down 1.18% or $2.29 to $192.81 in late trading on Thursday.

