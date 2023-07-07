Renders show rumored "exclusive" Blue color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Unknownz21 said that despite previous rumors, of the four colors for the iPhone 15 Pro models, The rumored color options for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been all over the map depending on who you ask. Last month, tipstersaid that despite previous rumors, of the four colors for the iPhone 15 Pro models, "None of them are red." Not only did that contradict social-media posts from other tipsters, but it also went against a tipster on China's Weibo platform who posted in advance last year about the Dark Purple color for the iPhone 14 Pro models.





Unknownz21 doubled down and Unknownz21 wrote, "Just one detail - while we do know for a fact that this color exists, it’s always possible that it’s a test configuration, something to test the durability of the PVD coating on the new titanium material. I can’t guarantee they’ll actually end up using it." The Weibo tipster said that the "exclusive" color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro will be crimson Red. Butdoubled down and posted a tweet showing an iPhone 15 Pro render he created in partnership with MacRumors in Blue. In the tweet,wrote, "Just one detail - while we do know for a fact that this color exists, it’s always possible that it’s a test configuration, something to test the durability of the PVD coating on the new titanium material. I can’t guarantee they’ll actually end up using it."

Tipster says that Blue will be the "exclusive" color to the iPhone 15 Pro models this year













The tipster says that it is possible that the Blue color will join Silver, Space Gray/Space Black, and Titanium Gray to round out the four color options that will be available to those purchasing an iPhone 15 Pro series model. As for the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, the colors that have been rumored for those handsets so far include Bright Pink, Bright Blue, and Green.





Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15 line in September. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both get the Dynamic Island, the hand-me-down A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro models, and a 48MP camera sensor backing the Wide camera on the back of these models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first and only phones this year to be powered by a chipset made using the 3nm process node (A17 Bionic).









The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with a periscope lens that bends inside the phone and uses prisms to bend the light from the lens to the image sensor. Using the periscope lens will allow the optical zoom capabilities on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to go from 3x on the iPhone 14 Pro Max to 5x-6x on the new top-of-the-line model. Using the periscope lens means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max's telescopic functionality is not limited by the physical size of the phone



The price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be hiked $200 and start at $1,299







Both iPhone 15 Pro units will have a titanium chassis and all four iPhone 15 phones will have the capacity of their respective battery increased from the previous year's model. And don't forget that with the iPhone 15 line, a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone replaces the proprietary lightning port.



