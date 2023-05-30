Apple may finally dent Samsung's OLED display supply monopoly with iPhone 15

AT&T iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for just $99, or $1000 off Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max on AT&T for $1000 off when trading in an eligible smartphone, on a qualifying installment and a qualifying Unlimited plan (basically every unlimited plan other than the Unlimited Value Plus plan). $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at AT&T Save with Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro Max One Unlimited iPhone plan offer Verizon has a new and exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone plan bundle with the 14 Pro Max and will give you $1000 towards its purchase for any iPhone 11 Pro and up, even with cracked screen damage. Get Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+) in one plan, with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to boot. Switchers get $200 extra in the form of a Verizon gift card. $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1000 discount with Magenta Max T-Mobile also offers up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or the equivalent Sprint plan. $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at T-Mobile The iPhone 14 Pro Max can be traded down by up to $720 at Apple Apple doesn't offer many deals on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, save for its less than generous $720 trade-in for the next best iPhone models. Trade-in $1099 Buy at Apple





While Apple entrusted LG with the most complex display for its most premium phone because of successful pilot production, LG hit some yield snags in the end quarter of the year and couldn't deliver more than 10 million such panels which resulted in some iPhone 14 Pro Max shipping delays





Apple was then forced to overcome the production mishaps and hand the orders over to Samsung which overcharged it with higher prices for the extra equipment and capacity it had to deploy in a hurry.





This year, however, LG has apparently learned its lesson and expanded its own LTPO OLED display capacity sufficiently enough to warrant Apple entrusting it with the screens for both the 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , reports The Elec





It may even outrun Samsung in its share of the iPhone 15 Pro line production this year, which, given that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max represent 60% of the 2022 iPhone family sales so far, would bring a significant chunk of change to LG Display's coffers.





Long story short, if Apple's iPhone 15 series display orders to LG go according to plan, i.e. better than last year, Samsung's monopoly over Apple's OLED supply chain may finally crack.





Samsung, on the other hand, will be providing the displays for all four iPhone 15 models, including the less advanced LTPS screens with 60Hz refresh rate of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max, so it will still keep the majority stake in Apple's OLED screen supply chain this year.



