Analyst says iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max are experiencing a month delay in panel shipments

iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max display panels a month late: but no delay in launch expected

The situation, in case you're curious, is probably due to the fact that there were some lockdowns in China. Apple mainly relies on LG Display and Samsung Display to manufacture displays for its iPhones. Earlier, Chinese company BOE was also getting some orders, but reportedly this time, it isn't.







Samsung did move its display factory from China to India last year, but LG Display still has one factory in Guangzhou, China. The display delay could be due to lockdowns in the region, especially since earlier reports indicate LG Display might be the one making the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6.7-inch panel.

