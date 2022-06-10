Analyst says iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max are experiencing a month delay in panel shipments
It's June: yes, a bit early for the iPhone 14 series, but how can this stop leakers from sharing what they know with all of us? Rumors about the iPhone 14 models, expected to be unveiled in September, are piling up on the internet, alongside some leaked information.
A couple of weeks ago, we heard that one iPhone 14 model could be behind schedule by three weeks, and later we found out it is probably the iPhone 14 Max. It seems, judging by the most recent pieces of info, that the Max is accompanied by the Pro Max at being late to the party (well, at least their display panels are the latecomers.)
According to Young, the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max display panels are facing a one month delay. He states the panel shipments for those two big iPhones are starting in July, while the smaller models' panel shipments are starting in June.
However, there's no need for panic - he also says there won't be a delay at launch. The only thing that we imagine this might probably impact is the stock, and it could happen so the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are a bit harder to come by initially if you're an early adopter.
Despite that, September is still reasonably far away and there is still a chance the iPhone 14 Max and the Pro Max to catch up with the rest of the family. And, as we already mentioned, Young also believes that this won't cause any delays at launch, at least not at this point.
The iPhone 14 family is going to consist of the iPhone 14 Max (replacing the mini), the standard iPhone 14, the Pro and the Pro Max. No big design changes expected for the non-Pro models, while a new pill-and-cutout shape is expected to grace the Pros instead of the notch. The Pros are said to come with A16 Bionic (A15 for the non-Pros), and possibly, Always-On displays.
Reputable analyst Ross Young indicates that there is quite a noticeable delay in panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max display panels a month late: but no delay in launch expected
The situation, in case you're curious, is probably due to the fact that there were some lockdowns in China. Apple mainly relies on LG Display and Samsung Display to manufacture displays for its iPhones. Earlier, Chinese company BOE was also getting some orders, but reportedly this time, it isn't.
Samsung did move its display factory from China to India last year, but LG Display still has one factory in Guangzhou, China. The display delay could be due to lockdowns in the region, especially since earlier reports indicate LG Display might be the one making the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6.7-inch panel.
