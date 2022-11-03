Apple and Qualcomm's bitter 5G marriage will continue for another year at least

"expects to retain its current foothold, according to comments that accompanied its earnings report Wednesday. The statement confirmed that Apple won’t be moving to its own in-house modem design for next year’s models."





This means that Apple is still very likely experiencing big hurdles (read: overheating issues) with its in-house 5G modem. As a refresher, Cupertino was expected to have its own 5G modem ready in time for the iPhone 14-series, but didn't turn out to be true, as a Qualcomm chip was used instead. Well, it seems that Apple's modem wouldn't be ready in time for the iPhone 15 either, which would continue the bitter marriage between the two companies for yet another year.









And yet, even though Qualcomm will have big business to do with Apple in the following years, the US-based chip maker "continues to assume it will only receive minimal revenue contributions from Apple in fiscal 2025." Apple has been doing quite well with its own custom mobile chips, thus relying less and less on Qualcomm.

Currently, it's widely anticipated that Apple could finally be ready with the silicon by 2024... unless another force of nature doesn't compel Apple to continue using Qualcomm's 5G chips going forward.

The bombshell news was revealed in Qualcomm's quarterly earnings call, which reveals that the chip maker will be responsible for the majority of the iPhone 15's 5G modems until the end of 2023, while previously just a 20% supply was anticipated. In particular, the chip maker