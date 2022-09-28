iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max bug makes Apple’s high-end flagships restart while charging
It is hard to say that the iPhone 14 series enjoyed a smooth and issue-free release, as comments about bugs started to pop up soon after people got their hands on one.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in particular, seem to be the main source of such reports, like with a recently discovered 5G connectivity bug, for example. Another hot topic around the high-end flagships from Apple this year is their battery life — more specifically, we tested how much the new Always-on display drains from the iPhone 14 Pro battery.
It also appears that it does not matter what iOS 16 version you are on, as the bug persists on users with iOS 16.0.1, 16.0.2, and even the beta version of iOS 16.1. Apple is yet to come out with an official statement regarding this issue, except for a reply from Apple Support to one of the users, where it gave instructions to try:
Unfortunately, none of these seemed to help the user in question. They add that the bug seems to happen only when the battery is charging between 90-95% and that the only fix they have found to work for now is to disable background app refresh.
Apple usually is somewhat quick to address bugs after a new phone/software release, especially when the issue is a major one. So, if you happen to be one of the users experiencing this annoyance, you probably won’t have to live with it for much longer.
Even more recently, however, a much more troubling problem with the more expensive models has surfaced. Several users have gone to Reddit to complain about their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units randomly restarting while being charged. (via 9to5Mac) It looks like the problem persists no matter if you are charging the phone via a Lightning cable or a MagSafe wireless charger.
- Fully restoring from backup with DFU (Device Firmware Update)
- Fully restoring from backup with Recovery Mode
- Disabling optimized charging
- Uninstalling the Eufy app
