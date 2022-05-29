Apple may have trimmed production forecast because iPhone 14 is a modest upgrade

Even though the worst days of lockdowns are thankfully behind us, 2022 has been a tough year on many fronts. Economic uncertainties, the war in Ukraine, and supply-side issues are expected to weigh on phone production. Apple is also expected to produce fewer iPhones than analysts had predicted, and while some of that could be chalked down to the aforementioned exterior factors, some of it comes down to the fact that iPhone 14 will not be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 13.





. When asked about his opinion on Apple's rumored iPhone production target for 2022, Gurman agreed that faltering consumer spending and supply chain disruptions likely have had a part to play, but added that the company may have tapered expectations because the iPhone 14 doesn't sound like a gamechanger. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman . When asked about his opinion on Apple's rumored iPhone production target for 2022, Gurman agreed that faltering consumer spending and supply chain disruptions likely have had a part to play, but added that the company may have tapered expectations because the iPhone 14 doesn't sound like a gamechanger.









Apple had earlier warned that supply snarls could affect sales by $4 billion to $8 billion this quarter. This could be attributed to a new round of lockdowns in China where a large percentage of production is concentrated.





The company has a reputation for having a tighter grip on its supply chain than rivals, which suggests there is another factor at play - lower demand. Gurman says the iPhone 14 will be more of an S upgrade, meaning it will be an incremental upgrade over last year's models.





For starters, the new phones will be powered by a chip that will be based on a manufacturing tech that the company has been using for the last two years. Also, even though the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to replace the notch with pill and hole cutouts, the overall look is expected to stay the same. These variants will reportedly also feature a new 48MP camera that could make them the best camera phones of the year



