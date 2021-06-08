iPhone 14 might have elements of Samsung's coveted folded zoom technology
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The report primarily revolves around magnetic electronic components maker Jahwa Electronics who is expected to supply optical image stabilization (OIS) actuators with integrated auto-focus (AF) to Apple for the iPhone 14.
Periscope is a term used to describe a folded camera structure that uses a prism or mirror in the middle of the lens to reflect light. The system allows smartphone makers to enhance optical zoom without having to increase the thickness of a smartphone or the camera bump.
Jahwa has previously also worked with Samsung but it now aims to focus more on the development of OIS and AF components.
Samsung isn't interested in selling its periscope cameras to Apple
Samsung has been using its folded zoom technology since last year and a November 2020 report said that Apple was interested in procuring periscope lens from the South Korean giant for its future iPhones.
At that time, Samsung was expected to turn down Apple's request in order to maintain a competitive edge with its premium Galaxy smartphones.
Regardless, since many of the main patents are held by Samsung and people privy to the matter believe Apple can't proceed without using the patents, it's likely that iPhone 14's periscope camera will have some elements of Samsung's folded zoom technology. The patents were allegedly also a barrier to Apple's in-house periscope camera system development ambitions.
Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the best optical zoom of any iPhone, with the phone being able to zoom in 2.5times. At the moment, at least one iPhone 14 model is rumored to come with a periscope telephoto lens. The Pro models may also adopt a Samsung-like pinhole design and the highest-end variant could get a 48MP camera sensor. A 3nm chipset is also likely.
In any case, it's too soon to talk about the iPhone 14, and for now, all eyes are on the iPhone 13, which sounds like one of the most promising upcoming phones of the year.